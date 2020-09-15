WHITLEY COUNTY - A woman, who was extradited from Oregon back to Kentucky in February on a charge stemming from a car crash which killed a man, had her trial date scheduled in Whitley County Circuit Court Thursday.
Megan Felton, 36, of Bonanza, Oregon will have her case heard by a Whitley County jury on Feb. 10, 2021. Both the Commonwealth and defense predict the case to last no more than three days.
In Nov. 2016, Felton is accused of driving under the influence of drugs, wrecking her vehicle and causing the death of one man, Roger Wilson, in the process.
She was indicted in 2017 for reckless homicide, however officials weren’t able to bring her in until earlier this year.
She is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center without bond.
