LAUREL COUNTY — A Laurel County trio facing manslaughter charges have had their trial date set in Laurel County Circuit Court.
Timothy Scott Hammons, Ethan Hammons, and Sheila D. Osborne all of London had their jury trial date set for November 9 during a pretrial conference Monday morning.
All three were indicted by a Laurel County grand jury back in February with first-degree manslaughter for an incident involving the death of 51-year-old Terry Hammons, the brother of Timothy Hammons and Osborne, and the uncle of Ethan.
The indictment states that on Aug. 24 of last year, the three committed first-degree manslaughter "with the intent to kill or cause serious physical injury, killed Terry Hammons by hitting him and thereby causing the death of Terry Hammons."
The three were arrested on Aug. 24 when Osborne found Terry Hammons lying in the floor of her residence where he had been staying. First responders were called to the scene and Terry Hammons was pronounced deceased by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
Four days prior to that, Osborne and Terry Hammons were involved in a physical altercation with Timothy Scott Hammons and his son, Ethan Hammons at a residence on Sinking Creek Road. Terry Hammons was severely injured and taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.
The autopsy on Terry Hammons’ body performed in Frankfort revealed that he had died due to blunt force trauma to the head, torso and extremities which came during the physical fight between the family members.
Timothy Hammons, Ethan Hammons, and Osborne are all due back in court Oct. 30 for their final pre-trial conference.
