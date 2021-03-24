LAUREL COUNTY — The case against a former South Laurel High School choral director charged with sexual offenses against minors will be in court again in mid-May.
Mark Anthony Felts, 56, of Corbin, is charged with six counts of first-degree sexual abuse involving a minor dating back to March 2015. The indictment states that Felts had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim who was 15 years old at the first encounter in 2015. The alleged offenses took place again in November of that year, with two other incidents occurring in January and October 2016 and two more in February 2017.
The final charge against Felts stems from an incident in spring 2017 in which Felts is charged with third-degree sodomy against another person who was under age 18. The indictment claims Felts engaged in "deviate sexual" interactions with the victim.
Felts appeared before Laurel Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton last week, with the case being set for another hearing on May 19. He was indicted in October 2019 but posted bond immediately following the announcement of his indictment. He has remained free on bond since that time.
Felts was the choral director for several years and retired in the midst of the school year in 2018.
