KNOX COUNTY -- A Girdler man facing charges related to a shooting last October was in court Friday evening.
Jerry Steven Smith, 31, was present in Knox County Circuit Court Friday, where his trial was continued until Oct. 12 as requested by the office of the Commonwealth Attorney.
Smith, who is represented by private council, had his lawyer, Billy Taylor, request that Smith be allowed to work a job in Shepherdsville Saturday.
Taylor informed the court that Smith was already working as a barber locally, but that business was slow. He noted that Smith's job opportunity would only be for one day and that Smith would return upon completing his job.
Smith is currently on home incarceration and facing one count of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, impersonating a peace officer, and two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Smith is accused of shooting a man on Musket Lane in Knox County last October.
The office of the Commonwealth's Attorney stated they were not in agreement of any type of bond modification at this time, and since Smith was being represented by private council, the Commonwealth requested that he submit a written motion.
Smith is due back in court Oct. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.