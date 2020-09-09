Tri-County students pass National Registries EMT exam

Corbin ATC announced that Siler Bargo, Corbin Independent student, and Chase Bryant, Whitley County student, passed the National Registries EMT exam. Siler works at Whitley County EMS and attends University of Kentucky where he may further his career in medicine. Bryant joined the military, where he will hopefully continue his career in emergency services. | Photo contributed

