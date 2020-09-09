Corbin ATC announced that Siler Bargo, Corbin Independent student, and Chase Bryant, Whitley County student, passed the National Registries EMT exam. Siler works at Whitley County EMS and attends University of Kentucky where he may further his career in medicine. Bryant joined the military, where he will hopefully continue his career in emergency services. | Photo contributed
Tri-County students pass National Registries EMT exam
Pieter Hubertus Nies, 90, of Corbin, KY passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home. Born in The Hague in The Netherlands, he was the son of the late Pieter Jacobus and Margriet Vegter Nies. He served in the Dutch Navy and belonged to the Dutch Reform Church. Coming to the United States …
Paul Lester Davis, 66, of Flat Lick, son of Grover and Alma Davis, died Saturday, August 29, 2020. Visitation 12 P.M., funeral 2 P.M., on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Barbourville Funeral Home. Burial at McNeil Cemetery.
