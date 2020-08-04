Three Tri-County students were awarded a 2020 Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship from Grace Health recently.
Brenna McDaniel of Corbin, the daughter of Craig and Denise McDaniel, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for her nursing career studies. An honor student at Corbin High School, McDaniel was active in many clubs as well as her local church and community organizations. She also participated in dual credit classes through University of the Cumberlands and Eastern Kentucky University. McDaniel will attend Eastern Kentucky University this fall. She plans to pursue a career as a pediatric psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and desires to have her own clinic in Southeastern Kentucky.
Emily Jones of Barbourville, the daughter of Shawna Jones, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for her nursing career studies. An honor student at Barbourville High School, Jones was active in National Beta Club, Science Olympiad team, and sports teams. Jones will attend Union College this fall where she plans to obtain a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Her long-term career goals include a career as a nurse practitioner.
Sadie Durant of London, the daughter of Michael Durant and Caroline Hendy, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for her nursing career studies. An honor student at South Laurel High School, Durant was active in Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America and volunteered with several organizations in her community. Durant's long-term goal is to pursue a career as an OB/GYN nurse practitioner.
Others awarded the scholarship are: Hailey Joseph - Leslie County, Meredith Moore - Middlesboro and Samantha Nolan - Red Bird.
Grace Health awards the Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship to a student in each of its six service areas in Southeastern Kentucky. The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors pursuing a career in nursing or a medical related field. The students are chosen on a competitive basis of high scholarship, community service and leadership, and promise of future contributions preferably to the nursing profession.
