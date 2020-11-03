Tri-County still in red zone as COVID cases continue to rise

TRI-COUNTY — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said all Kentuckians need to act now to stop a COVID-19 surge that could overwhelm the commonwealth’s health care system and force businesses and schools to close again, and Whitley County reported its 12th COVID-19 related death in its latest update.
“In America and in Kentucky, this is getting increasingly more and more dangerous. The newest numbers are absolutely staggering,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re losing 1,200 Americans per day and we have some individuals who say, ‘Oh, it’s not real.’ Think about the amount of grief that is crying out every day in this country and this commonwealth based on those who we have lost.”
Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in counties listed in the red zone on Thursdays should follow nine recommendations the following Monday through Sunday. All Kentuckians should consider adopting some of these recommendations to help their county avoid the red zone. Monday's COVID-19 case report is the highest ever for a Monday.
Numbers locally continued to rise.
Whitley County Health Department reported the total number of COVID-19 cases at 957 with 151 of those active. This includes 17 new cases from Saturday, 4 from Sunday, and 29 from Monday. It also reported a death. Four are hospitalized.
The health department also corrected its data to reflect 11 cases associated with long-term care that were not previously reported.
"While double-checking our data, we discovered 11 cases ranging from 8/25 - 10/1 that we did not receive paperwork on," the health department said in a Facebook post.
The health department also advised an employee at Books-A-Million tested positive.
"Anyone who was at the Books-A-Million at 1000 Cumberland Gap Parkway in Corbin, Kentucky on Saturday, October 24, 2020, between 9 am and 4 pm, Sunday, October 25, 2020, between 10 am and 7:30 pm, or Monday, October 26, 2020, between 9 am and 3 pm may have been exposed to COVID-19. Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380 or the Knox County Health Department Kentucky at 606-546-3486," the post said.
Knox County reported 12 new cases on Monday, bringing the county's active cases to 158 out 897 total cases.
Laurel County Health Department reported 33 new cases on Saturday, 17 new cases Sunday and 24 new cases on Monday. The county has 704 active cases out of 1,576 total cases reported. Twenty-five are currently hospitalized.
All three counties remain in the red zone in which Gov. Beshear recommends communities to take action to stop the spread.
Red Zone Reduction Recommendations:
- Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible
- Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually
- Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible
- Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
- Avoid non-essential activities outside your home
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19
Across Kentucky Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases Monday: 1,032
New deaths Monday: 3
Positivity rate: 6.25%
Total deaths: 1,492
Currently hospitalized: 988
Currently in ICU: 270
Currently on ventilator: 142
