Tri-County stays in red zone while most of state down to orange level

TRI-COUNTY — The Tri-County remained in the red zone and above the state average for the overall current incidence rate which was at 19.24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Less than 20 counties remain in the red zone, which are any counties reporting 25 or higher average daily cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days. Knox County had the highest rate in the Tri-County with 41.3, Whitley County had 37 on Wednesday and Laurel County was at 25.8.
Whitley County added two new cases on Wednesday, bringing the county's total active cases to 96. The two new cases were the lowest number new number of cases the Whitley County Health Department had reported in the last month. Seven new cases were reported on Tuesday.
Knox County Health Department reported 14 new positive cases on Wednesday and 31 on Tuesday. The county has 104 active cases as of Wednesday.
Laurel County Health Department decided last week to report numbers weekly now instead of daily.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 731,000 Kentuckians have now had at least the first dose of one of the effective COVID-19 vaccines.
“These numbers continue a good trend that we see on declining case numbers. Even better, our positivity rate is now 4.60% as it continues to decline,” said Gov. Beshear. “But let’s remember as we work toward defeating this virus, we can’t quit. Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced he now believes there will be sufficient supply for every adult in America to get vaccinated by the end of May. That’s really good news and moves up the timeline.”
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 1,175
New deaths: 33
Positivity rate: 4.6%
Total deaths: 4,704
Currently hospitalized: 680
Currently in ICU: 175
Currently on ventilator: 79
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.