FRANKFORT — Unemployment rates rose in nine Kentucky counties, fell in 107 counties, and stayed the same in four counties between May 2021 and May 2022, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
In the Tri-County, the unemployment rates for Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties all dropped from May 2021 to May 2022. Laurel County had the biggest decrease from 4.9% to 4.0%, while Knox County wasn’t far behind with a 0.8% decrease at 5.9% to 5.1%. Whitley County had the smallest decrease from 4.3% to 3.8% for a 0.5% decrease from May 2021 to May 2022.
The Tri-County’s unemployment rates from April 2022 to May 2022 all showed a slight increase, however, with Whitley County going from a 3.8% unemployment rate to 4.0%, Knox County increased from 4.8% to 5.1% and Laurel County saw an increase from 3.4% to 3.8% since the prior month’s report.
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.8% for May 2022, and 3.4% for the nation.
Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.6% each. It was followed by Scott County, 2.8%; Anderson, Boone, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine and Monroe counties, 2.9% each; and Carroll, Logan, Simpson, Todd and Washington counties, 3% each.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.9%. It was followed by Breathitt and Martin counties, 7.8% each; Elliott County, 7.3%; Leslie County, 6.9%; Carter and Owsley counties, 6.7% each; Harlan County, 6.5%; Lewis County, 6.4%; and Johnson County, 6.2%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
