FRANKFORT, Ky. – Unemployment rates rose in the Tri-County from May 2021 to June 2021 but fell compared to last year's numbers.
In Knox County unemployment went up to 7.1% in June 2021 from 5.4% in May 2021. In Whitley County it went up from 4.5% in May to 5.9% in June. In Laurel County it rose from 3.9% in May to 5.4% in June.
Unemployment rates rose in 59 Kentucky counties between June 2020 and June 2021, fell in 55, and stayed the same in six counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. The Tri-County also saw numbers fall compared to last year. Knox was at 7.7% last year, Whitley was 6.3% and Laurel was at 5.9%.
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 4.1%. It was followed by Cumberland and Scott counties, 4.2% each; Boone County, 4.3%; Bourbon and Fayette counties, 4.5% each; and Carlisle, Oldham, Taylor, Todd and Washington counties, 4.6% each.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.1%. It was followed by Harlan County, 10.5%; Martin County, 10.4%; Breathitt County, 9.5%; Elliott and Leslie counties, 9.1% each; Letcher County, 8.9%; Lewis County, 8.6%; and Carter, Johnson and Owsley counties, 8.4% each.
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.5% for June 2021, and 6.1% for the nation.
Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted June 2021 unemployment rate was released on July 15, 2021, and can be viewed at https://kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=EducationCabinet&prId=506. In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
