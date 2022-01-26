FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Tri-County will see some changes after state lawmakers pushed redistricting bills through during the third week of the 2022 legislative session.
Gov. Andy Beshear first vetoed two of the legislature’s redistricting bills last week—one which would redraw the U.S. Congressional districts in Kentucky and the other bill focused on the state’s 100 House districts. Majority lawmakers in both chambers quickly overrode the vetoes the following day, despite some opposition.
The bills have faced so much opposition that the Kentucky Democratic Party, along with a group of Franklin County residents, filed a lawsuit challenging the Republican-drawn redistricting maps where the plaintiffs said that the US Congressional and House of Representatives district maps were unlawful under the Kentucky Constitution.
As for the changes the Tri-County will see, Laurel County will be facing the biggest changes, as the county will be split into six House of Representatives districts, rather than the five that previously defined the county.
According to the 2022 House redistricting map, Laurel County’s representative areas remain mostly the same areas with the exception being an addition of a northwestern section that joins Rockcastle County and part of northwestern Pulaski County to form the 71st District.
The 82nd District will envelope all of Whitley County and a small southern section of Laurel, while the 86th District will put the eastern section of Laurel County with all of Knox County. The 90th District will include the central section of eastern Laurel County with Clay and Leslie counties. The 85th District includes a large portion of eastern and central Pulaski County and the western section of Laurel along KY 80 and KY 192.
The Senate Districts map puts Laurel back into the 21st District but re-groups the 21st District from Laurel, Estill, Jackson, Menifee and Powell counties into a new 21st District comprised of Laurel, Rockcastle, Lincoln and Casey counties. Knox and Whitley Counties will remain in the 25th District but re-groups the district from Whitley, Knox, Clay, Owsley, Lee and Wolfe counties to McCreary, Whitley, Knox, Clay, Jackson and Owsley counties to form a new 25th District.
The 5th Congressional District will also see some changes, as it will add part of Bath County, part of Carter County, as well as all of Boyd and Elliott counties, though the Tri-County itself will not be seeing any change with the congressional districts.
