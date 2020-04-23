On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear formally recommended that Kentucky's K-12 schools suspend in-person classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Now, local school districts are looking to move forward while still finishing out the year strong.
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Kevin C. Brown announced that the original requirement of 170 days of classroom instruction would cease at this point, but that school districts must reach the 1,062 hours of instruction required under Senate Bill 177 by the continued use of non-traditional Instruction days.
However, instead of counting each NTI as six and a half hours, they'll now be counted as seven full hours.
In the Kentucky Department of Education's (KDE) April 21 Teachers Advisory Council virtual meeting, Brown expressed his satisfaction with NTI days thus far.
"I believe we're doing it better than any state in the country," Brown said. "While buildings have been closed since March, school has still been open and that's due to your (teachers') hard work."
KDE Non-Traditional Instruction Program Coordinator David Cook reported that Kentucky has a 93% student participation rate during the current closure period, the highest percentage he has heard from any state.
Cook said the NTI Program saved Kentucky schools 3,429 days of instruction between March 16 and April 17, and it will continue to save an additional 860 days per week. Here's what that looks like for our schools:
Whitley County
Whitley County Superintendent John Siler said three things that a school district should try to provide no matter what are safety, opportunity, and achievement.
Siler plans to ensure his school system meets those goals by continuing and improving upon the NTI work students have been doing since the transition began on March 16. The last day of NTI work will be on May 8.
Corbin Independent
Corbin Independent Superintendent David Cox said he appreciates the work that everyone has done to keep instruction continuous in the district and to provide normalcy for the students.
Cox announced that his school system will also continue and improve upon the NTI work students have been doing since the transition began. To meet the regulations mandated by the Department of Education, NTI instruction will occur the week of May 4-8 with one more assignment on May 11.
Williamsburg
Williamsburg Superintendent Tim Melton said the school's NTI packets provided opportunities for students within the system to "keep their minds sharp" and thanked everyone for their understanding and support.
Melton announced that his school system will also continue and improve upon the NTI work students have been doing since the transition began. The last day of NTI work will be May 11.
Knox County
Knox County's last NTI day will be on Thursday, May 14. On that Friday the school system will run buses throughout the county to collect any assignments that have not been turned in and also to provide one last meal service from the school district. On Monday, May 18, KCEOC will begin their summer feeding countywide and that will include our students that need meals. After May 15 the teachers will have roughly a week to grade the assignments and turn in grades to their school for posting to transcripts.
Laurel County
Laurel County Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said administrators and board members are continuing to work on ways to accommodate both students and staff during this trying -- and unprecedented -- time.
"Announcements regarding the last day of HCI and graduation will be coming next week," Bennett said in a statement released to The Sentinel-Echo on Tuesday. "Our high schools and district administration are putting together activities to recognize our graduating seniors."
As the announcement by Gov. Beshear is still fairly new, schools are still working on the details of how to pick up and turn in these last sections of NTI work. Each school district will contact parents and students via email or phone with more information and directions when they reach those decisions.
As for seniors, the prospect of graduation is uncertain. Whitley Superintendent John Siler said he has had discussions with Cox and Melton about finding a way to safely honor and celebrate their district's senior students. However, he said that anything they come up with would have to look different from a traditional graduation ceremony.
"I hate this has happened," he said. "It breaks my heart for all students and especially our seniors."
