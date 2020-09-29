TRI-COUNTY — The Whitley County Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death on Monday afternoon and Laurel County reported 38 new cases in a congregate setting.
No details were given on the Whitley resident who died in the daily report from the health department, but the death brings the county's death total to three for COVID-19.
Laurel County Health Department reported 60 new cases from Saturday through Monday with 38 of those cases being in a congregate setting.
According to the the Cabinet for Health and Family Services reporting of long-term care facilities, Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Laurel County has 60 active cases in its residents and 45 active cases in its staff. Hillcrest is the only long-term care facility listed in Laurel County as having any COVID-19 cases since March 7.
The Whitley County Health Department also reported 24 new cases on Monday in addition to four new cases from Sunday, bringing the total to 398 for the county.
Whitley County had 32 new cases on Friday which pushed the county into the red zone for the Kentucky Department of Public Health's guidance for schools' in-person instruction. Whitley County, Corbin Independent and Williamsburg schools all delayed their return to in-person instruction as a result and all athletic events for the week have been suspended.
Laurel County is also in the red zone but has not suspended in-person classes or sporting events.
Knox County is in the orange zone and returned to in-person classes on Monday.
On Monday the Knox County Health Department reported 16 new cases bringing the county's total to 502 with 82 active cases. Fourteen new cases were reported in the county on Friday.
