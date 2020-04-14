Colleges across the commonwealth have announced that they are asking students to transition to online learning for the rest of the spring semesters. While the switch was made to combat the spread of COVID-19 and promote health, it caused an unexpected end of a school year for students not quite ready to say goodbye.
The University of Kentucky
On Tuesday, March 17, The University of Kentucky announced that their instruction would move to online and "other alternative learning formats" beginning on March 23, and lasting through the end of the 2020 spring semester.
Students were asked to move out of all residence halls as soon as possible with some exceptions in graduate and family housing.
The announcement didn't shock 19-year-old Whitley County native and UK first-year student, Bailee Gibbs.
"Even though I knew it was coming, I was heartbroken. I cried all morning and I'm just totally crushed," she said.
Gibbs explained that she felt like college was somewhere that she belonged. By joining her sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, she made meaningful friendships that she hopes last a lifetime. Sadly, leaving these friends has made it harder for Gibbs and her peers.
She said that she has many friends who are not originally from Kentucky and that it's nearly impossible for them to visit each other. She said that knowing this made packing up her dorm one of the saddest and stressful things she's done.
Eastern Kentucky University
EKU announced that its instruction would move to online and "be delivered remotely" beginning March 23, and lasting through the 2020 spring semester.
Students were also told to be moved out of their residence halls by Wednesday, April 1. There is a form with exceptions for those with no permanent residence.
"My first reaction was 'wow, this is real,'" said 21-year-old Laurel County native and third-year student Kate Patterson.
Patterson rents an apartment so she said that she was fortunate in the fact that the dorm closures hadn't impacted her. They did, however, impact many of her peers.
"Thankfully, I've seen a lot of good in this and human compassion," Patterson explained that a church that she visits in the college's area has offered rooms and meals to many of those worried students.
Patterson plans to stay positive and make the most of it, "This is a really strange time and there's a lot of stress and worry but I'm taking this time to rest and reconnect."
Union College
Union College's announcement of all online instruction for the 2020 spring semester shocked 20-year-old Whitley County native and first-year student Kaelie Frazier.
"I didn't think it would get to the point where schools would be shut down. I didn't think it would be this serious of an outcome," she said.
Frazier plays volleyball for Union and said that their spring season is one of many activities that will no longer go on.
"That's tough because I was looking forward to the spring season," she said and added that players will now do workouts from home.
While having sporting events being canceled is hard for Frazier, her academics is something that is also heavily on her mind. She said that going from high school to college was a change that was harder than she expected.
She said she had finally gotten the hang of the rigor of college life and now this, once again, will prove to be challenging.
Frazier believes that, though difficult, switching to online was the right decision for the health of everyone. However, she said that she "trusts this is in God's hands and I believe he has a plan for all of us."
University of the Cumberlands
Also on March 17, the University of the Cumberlands announced that "all remaining in-person classes for the spring semester will be delivered through an online platform."
23-year-old Whitley County native and fourth-year student Shelby Bolton realized that her senior year of college had come to a sudden end.
"It was heartbreaking. There's no last undergraduate class, no last drive with your friends, nothing; there's no closure," she explained.
Bolton said she could adapt to the online lectures and get through it. However, she said that nothing could replace every day in-person interactions that she had come to know.
"There are days where we'll just sit in the department and enjoy each other's company and that's gone," she said.
She believes that it was the right thing for the college to do but said that it has taken so much away from college seniors everywhere.
The experience has taught her to enjoy every moment. She hopes that no other future senior classes will have to face this.
"Soak up every bit of it," Bolton advised future seniors. "Enjoy it while you can because you don't know when it can be taken away."
