FRANKFORT, Ky. — After surpassing 1 million COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the state and Tri-County are continuing to see a rise in cases as the Omicron variant continues to spread.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 12,583 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,027,069 cases. Gov. Beshear also announced 25 new COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, as well as another record-high positivity rate of 30.77 percent.
On Wednesday, all 120 Kentucky counties were once again in the red zone including Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties.
Whitley County had a 191.1 incidence rate on Wednesday while Knox County was at 138.5 and Laurel County was at 85.5, according to the KDPH. All three were lower than the state's overall incidence rate of 217.30. The incidence rate is the average daily COVID case number per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.
The Whitley County Health Department reported 137 new cases for Whitley County since Friday with 363 active cases. As of Wednesday evening, 42.8 percent of Whitley Countians are fully vaccinated and 30.6 percent of those have also been boosted.
Baptist Health Corbin is seeing another surge, as well.
“We are seeing a huge increase in COVID patients,” said Baptist Health Corbin President Anthony Powers, noting that as of Wednesday afternoon, Baptist Health Corbin had 50 patients being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital.
Powers encourages everyone to get vaccinated and get tested but urges community members not to use the Emergency Room to get tested for COVID, as they are currently being overrun.
The Laurel County Health Department reported 730 new cases for Laurel County for the week of Jan. 8 through Jan. 14, 15 of which were hospitalized at the time of reporting.
The Knox County Health Department reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 for Knox County on Wednesday evening, with 437 active cases and three hospitalized in Knox County.
Gov. Beshear announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden has made one billion at-home COVID tests available to the public.
Residential households in the United States can order one set of four free at-home tests to be delivered by USPS. There is a limit of one order per residential address which includes four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. You can order the tests by visiting www.COVIDtests.gov.
According to the CDC, if you test positive using at at-home test, you should isolate and inform your healthcare provider, as well as any close contacts. A positive at-home test result means that the test detected the virus and you are very likely to have an infection, therefore you should follow the CDC’s guidance for isolation.
To find a vaccine nearest you, visit http://ed.gr/du2yf or call 1-800-232-0233.
