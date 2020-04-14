KNOX COUNTY — Many in the Tri-County woke up without power in their homes Monday morning after a heavy wind and rain storm tore throughout the southeast overnight.
“It was very impactful,” said Knox County EMA Director Todd Owens. “On a lot of roadways we had lots of trees down. We’ve still got quite a bit of power lines down. The Flat Lick area is what I find to be the hardest hit right now.”
Barbourville’s Union College campus was hit hard by Sunday night’s storm. Tree service crews were seen cutting fallen trees and removing debris from the college’s campus Monday afternoon.
The city’s court square was taped off by the city officials on Monday, as debris, marquees, awnings and some bits of roofs from the city’s buildings had blown into the street below.
Whitley County also saw extensive damage throughout the county, and Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley had urged residents to not travel Sunday night and Monday morning as crews worked to clean up the damage.
Owens said he has received numerous calls from Knox County residents concerning their electric being out.
“They’ve been steady this morning, to be honest,” he said on the calls.
Owens said most of the damage from Sunday night's storm was caused by the wind. Knox County didn’t get as much rain as was previously forecasted, although some spots throughout the county were flooded. However, Owens said he believed that any flooding caused from Sunday night’s storm will quickly subside.
“We got a little bit of flooding, but straight-line wind is what caused the damage,” he explained. “I think what flood water we have right now will get better as the day goes on.”
Owens noted he had been in contact with both Kentucky Utilities and Cumberland Valley Electric, and that both companies had additional crews out attempting to restore power to residents.
Cumberland Valley Electric reported around noon Monday that approximately 9,000 of their customers were without power.
Cumberland Valley reported on its Facebook page that some of the hardest hit areas include the Cumberland Falls, Duck Run, Jellico Creek, Carpenter Substation including Williamsburg area, Highway 92 in Bell County, the Artemus area, Trosper, Girdler, Alex Creek, and the Liberty Church area near Manchester.
Cumberland Valley said it had additional crews helping, with more crews from around the state coming in to provide even more help. The electric cooperation said that it could take a couple of days to have everything fixed.
Owens said crews were being mindful of one another when working to clean up debris from last night’s storm. Crews are doing their best to remain socially distant from one another, while also attempting to serve and assist residents.
“Well most of that is just manual work, so our guys are spread out for the most part anyway,” he explained.
With the pandemic and the loss of power, Owens and his crews are working hard to help as many people as quickly as possible.
“I’m going right now, we may have to have a SORT (Special Operations Response Team) to take some oxygen to an elderly lady that is behind flood waters and without electric,” he said. “The family is getting some bottles from their providers and we’re going to get them to her one way or the other, either by boat or by vehicle, one of the two, according to how deep the water is.”
The Knox County Emergency Management Division is asking that any Knox County resident with damage to their homes as a result of last night’s storm, pass along their information in a message to the division’s Facebook page.
