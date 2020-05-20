TRI-COUNTY -- As of May 4, healthcare providers in the Tri-County region have received more than $3,000,000 in federal aid from the U.S. Department of Human Service's Health and Resources and Service Administration (HRSA) via the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. The CARES Act signed by President Donald Trump will provide $100 billion in relief funding to hospitals and healthcare providers.
So far, the HRSA has distributed $50 billion to healthcare providers around the nation to assist in alleviating healthcare-related expenses or lost revenue caused by COVID-19.
Kentucky has had 1,759 providers receive aid, ranking it 25th in the country. California leads all states with 15,568 healthcare providers.
In order to receive funding, healthcare providers must have certified that they have billed Medicare in 2019, or provided care, testing or diagnosis to an individual with a possible or actual case of COVID-19. They must also certify that the aid received will only be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus. Providers must also submit tax documents and financial loss estimates if they wish to be eligible for additional funds.
Providers who receive more than $150,000 total in funds must submit a report containing the amount received in aid, the amount of funds received that were expended, a detailed list of all projects or activities for which large covered funds were expended, and detailed information on any level of sub-contracts or sub grants awarded by the recipient through the use of aid funding.
According to the CDC's website, as of May 4, London's Laurel Housing Inc. has received the most aid in the Tri-County with $294,136, followed by Corbin's Grace Community Health Center with $213,619. Williamsburg's Nursing Home at $187,833, Barbourville's Nursing Home at $176,701, and the Hillcrest Nursing Home of Corbin at $174,891 round out this area's top-five recipients.
Not all of the Tri-County's healthcare providers are receiving as much funding as the aforementioned group. Some, like Chiropractic Health Solution of London, have received as little as $78.
The city of Barbourville has had 10 providers receive a total of $450,553. Freeman Family Practice is the only provider in the Gray community to receive aide with $4,123. The city of Corbin leads in both the number of providers receiving aid with 25, and leads the Tri-County in total funding received with $1,192,296.
East Bernstadt's two providers have received $27,792. London's 21 providers have received a total of $1,051,633, while Williamsburg has had eight of its providers receive $320,305.
On April 25, U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell announced that the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health would receive $3,878,582 to aide 46 rural hospitals in the commonwealth, with Barbourville ARH being chosen as one of those hospitals.
"There's all kind of federal money fortunately being provided to hospitals right now," said Charles Lovell, The Community CEO of Barbourville ARH.
All 46 hospitals receiving aid will have to submit a work plan outlining where their aide is spent.
According to Lovell, the work plans include three categories: safety, response, and maintaining hospital operations.
"Obviously everything we do requires documentation, and has to fall within those categories," he said.
Lovell told the Times-Tribune that Barbourville ARH had not yet received its approximate $73,000 share of the $3,878,582. In fact, none of the 46 hospitals have received aid yet. Lovell did confirm that he was told by officials at the Center of Excellence in Rural Health that the money would come in one lump sum.
