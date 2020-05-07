TRI-COUNTY — As some of the largest employers in the region, factories across the Tri-County area are implementing new rules and procedures in preparation for the new working norm.
Aisin Automotive Casting in London stopped production in the beginning of April, and since then have had a small team of employees working to prepare the facility for the eventual return of the rest of its workforce.
“We started this probably back at the first of the month, when all of this started going on, when things started going kind of rough,” said Eric Sproles, Manager of HR and EHS at Aisin. “We knew we were going to have to do it, so we started early trying to focus on what we needed to do and trying to work through the bugs of it.”
Sproles said that the small crew was working to create new entrances for employees to use.
“One way in, one way out,” he explained. “We’re trying to keep everybody apart, putting up barriers where we had to, adding a bunch of sanitizing stations.”
As Aisin mainly produces automotive parts, Sproles said that the production plant was waiting for the automotive industry to pick back up before trying to bring back its workforce.
In the meantime, Aisin has had health department officials stop by the facility to monitor and provide feedback on their changes thus far. Sproles said officials from the local Economic Development Authority were planning to stop by Wednesday to provide their feedback and insight as well.
“We’re just trying to get as many eyes that’s been dealing with this as we can to look at what we’re doing, and make sure we’re on the right path,” said Sproles.
Like Aisin, Williamsburg’s Firestone Industrial creates products for the automotive industry and temporarily closed its doors to production last month. The Williamsburg plant is owned by Bridgestone and employs around 500 people. It is one of the company’s two manufacturing facilities located in the United States.
Emily Weaver, the Director of Communications of Bridgestone Americas Inc., said that Williamsburg’s plant closing was part of the company’s temporary phased shutdown of its manufacturing facilities in North America and Latin America that started in March. The Williamsburg facility was shut down for two weeks, from March 29-April 12.
“Our most important priority is to ensure the well-being and safety of our employees and the integrity of our operations,” said Weaver. “We are monitoring the situation closely and taking necessary steps as things progress.”
Weaver told the Times-Tribune that Firestone in Williamsburg had added temperature checks at its guard station to screen everyone entering the facility. The plant has dramatically increased cleaning supplies, and employees have time to clean their equipment prior to the start of their shift. Firestone has also increased cleaning schedules for common areas of the plant.
“We are putting into place operation and equipment changes to ensure employees are able to maintain the six-foot social distancing guideline as prescribed by the CDC,” explained Weaver. “That may include reducing the number of employees at a piece of equipment, installing barriers to keep employees apart, slowing down equipment, re-routing walk ways, painting six-foot intervals on the floor.”
Firestone is also implementing changes to limit the number of people in its break rooms and offices. The company is now allowing employees to take their lunch break and scheduled breaks in their vehicle. It has also canceled its start of shift meetings, plant operational meetings, and has assigned specific parking areas, entrances, and exits.
Rick Bailey, Senior Manager for Kentucky Operations for Northern Contours, said the Corbin business has had its doors open throughout the pandemic as it was deemed an essential business.
“A lot of the business I’ve done over the past seven weeks has been for hospitals, hospital furniture, hospital trays, cabinetry for hospitals,” Bailey explained. “COVID-19 really grew and expanded and so did the need for more medical facilities and popup emergency hospital rooms to be created. We’ve generated over 40,000 square feet of nothing but hospital bed trays that they set their food on,” he continued.
While Northern Contours haven’t been forced to close their doors, Bailey did say that the company did have to furlough around 62 people or about 50% of its employees. All those who were furloughed were volunteers, says Bailey.
“There’s still about 100 people remaining because we had about 120 or so production headcount,” he said. “Then we have 30 something supporting staff, which are all still here.”
Bailey said Northern Contours has been complying with all federal and state regulations while they’ve been open. The company has placed a large emphasis on social distancing, placing markers every six feet from one another on its production floor. The company has provided its employees with two different masks to wear and has distributed hand sanitizer.
“Our break room’s been cleaned every hour and sanitized,” Bailey said. “We’ve even taken our picnic tables out of our break room areas and off of our front porch. We’ve built individual tables that we have spaced six-feet apart. So, social distancing has been a big thing, and providing all of the proper PPE that the employees need to remain safe as well.”
Northern Contours has even gone as far as to remove its traditional time clock from its break room. It, along with an additional time clock, have both been moved and set at least six feet apart from each other to help speed up the time it takes for people to clock in and out of their shift.
“We also gave employees an app on their phones,” noted Bailey. “Once they are on our property and come into the building, they can clock in from anywhere. So you don’t have a whole room full of people waiting to clock in and out at the beginning and the end of every shift.”
According to Bailey, Northern Contours has purchased an industrial sanitizing machine that is used by the third shift maintenance manager to disinfect the plant’s common areas. The company has also been purchasing industrial sized quantities of disinfecting wipes. Wipes are given to employees to clean their equipment before they begin working.
“So, things like touch screens and on/off buttons, and things like that, they’re all sanitized before the employees use them,” explained Bailey.
Like the industrial sanitizing machine and disinfecting wipes, Bailey said he and other officials from Northern Contours were able to acquire 100 N-95 masks thanks to the help of Bruce Carpenter, the Executive Director of the Souther Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Instead of using the masks for themselves however, Northern Contours donated all 100 masks to Corbin Pediatrics.
Bailey has been with Northern Contours for 20 of the 23 years it’s been in Corbin.
“I went through the recession with this company in this area, and I’m going through this with them now. We’ll rebound,” he said. “We’re actually starting to see some of our customers are opening back up, and business is coming back. We look to call back those furloughed employees as soon as we get back, and staying healthy at work.”
