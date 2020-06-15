CORBIN -- The Tri-County Elks Lodge with the help of local restaurants spent the last two months feeding the hungry and supporting the local economy thanks to a Gratitude Grant.
During the COVID-19 outbreak local restaurants struggled, to say the least. In an effort to help both troubled restaurants and the homeless, the Elks used the $2,000 they received to give to both.
In April the grant began feeding the patrons of the White Flag Ministry in Corbin. The lodge purchased meals from local downtown restaurants in Corbin every Wednesday.
Paul Sims with the White Flag said the partnership with the Elks was a wonderful example of how community entities can work together for the common good.
"In a time when so many seem so concerned with individual rights (theirs, of course; often not the rights of others), it is refreshing to see a group interested in the common good," said Sims. "A good that was very helpful to two different entities."
Sims also said the Elks were always timely with the food and they were always interested in how the ministry was progressing as well as how the food was being received.
"And boy, was the food received well," said Sims. "Our participants don't often get to eat in nice sit-down restaurants. They knew that what they were receiving on Wednesdays was special (it seemed that the restaurants went out of their way to make sure that the meals were special) and our participants were so appreciative."
The Tri-County Elks were recognized in the national Grand Lodge Newsletter for their work with the community, specifically during this grant project. The Tri-County organization was mentioned alongside other groups from New York and New Jersey. Organizers said that was never their goal but they hope the recognitions draws more members and in turn more ways to serve the community.
Sandy Foley, Tina Hyde and Gladys Lane were three Elks that were at almost every meal delivery. According to Foley, the group had $125 left over from the grant. Hyde said they bought masks for the White Flag patrons with that money.
Sims said the masks that were donated have been very popular.
"I am happy to say that I have seen several of our ministry participants wearing their masks as they come and go," added Sims who is grateful to the Elks Lodge for a wonderful idea that they made happen. "I continue to be amazed at the community support for White Flag."
As for the White Flag ministry, they will continue to feed in the coming weeks (on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays) as long as volunteers continue to be involved.
