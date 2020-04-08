Tri-County Elks Lodge donating food from downtown restaurants to White Flag Ministry

CORBIN — In an effort to help both struggling restaurants and the homeless, one local organization has provided a way to feed the hungry while supporting the local economy at the same time.
Tina Hyde with the Tri-County Elks Lodge said the lodge wanted to help both local restaurants and the homeless in the community. They applied and received a Gratitude Grant in the amount of $2,000.
The money will go to feed the patrons of the White Flag Ministry in Corbin. The lodge will be purchasing meals from local downtown restaurants in Corbin every Wednesday for the next several weeks helping to both feed those in need and buy local.
Hyde said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel is working to help coordinate things between the lodge and the seven restaurants. The participating restaurants include Travis’s Cafe, Depot on Main, Austin City Saloon, Shep’s Place, The Wrigley, Seasons and Si Senor.
Members from the lodge will pick up the pre-wrapped meals from the restaurants and deliver them to the White Flag Ministry each Wednesday. Hyde said each restaurants came up with their own menu.
Travis McDonald, owner of Travis's Cafe and a member of the Tri-County Elks Lodge, is thrilled with the partnership and said it is great to know it helps the White Flag Ministry.
“What we are hoping is not only will this help the restaurants a little, but it will also help the homeless,” said Hyde.
This isn’t the first time the lodge has donated to the ministry. In January of 2019 they donated $2,000 worth of high quality sleeping bags to the White Flag patrons.
Paul Sims with the White Flag Ministry said when Hyde called first called him about the grant, he thought—what a wonderful idea— to help two different constituencies at the same time.
Sims said because of the dedication of volunteers, the ministry has been able to continue to feed on Mondays and Fridays. With the participation of the Tri-County Elks Lodge and the downtown restaurants, nine Wednesdays will be added to the schedule. Sims is amazed.
“Like everyone else, we are trying to be mindful of safety considerations,” said Sims. “Both for our volunteers and our participants, so we are doing carry-out meals only. There are no in-house dining. Volunteers are masked and gloved.”
Sims added that just as social distancing is emotionally difficult for the general population, it is also hard for the White Flag participants.
“They have come to view other participants and our volunteers as their support system,” Sims said. “And I am sure that they are feeling even more isolated from society.”
One things Sims has noticed in this is that more people are utilizing the little free pantry (red box) across from the White Flag building. He’s also noticed that more people are leaving donations there.
Donations come in just when the ministry least expects them. Sims said on a couple of occasions the Corbin Independent Schools has donated food that was not used in their drive-up lunch program allowing them to give to-go bags of food to participants.
“We appreciate all of the community support, both in terms of donations and in our volunteer base,” added Sims. “We appreciate partners like the Tri-County Elks Lodge who are finding creative ways to help the most vulnerable members of our community.”
