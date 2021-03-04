TRI-COUNTY — College campuses throughout the Tri-County are among several other higher learning institutions across the commonwealth that have received additional aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced last week that a total of $203,628,298 has been made available to support Kentucky college students and campus communities through targeted rescue legislation that he negotiated and left to enactment in December.
Through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), University of the Cumberlands, Union College and Somerset Community College have been awarded a combined nearly $15 million with the Cumberlands being allocated $5,852,797, Union receiving $1,956,695 and SCC being awarded $7,072,505 in relief funding.
“Kentucky’s colleges and universities have taken bold and innovative steps to protect their campus communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m proud to announce these additional federal resources that will support students as they pursue their education and reach for their goals,” said Senator McConnell. “With the increasing distribution of safe and effective vaccines across Kentucky, we are closer than ever to ending this crisis. As we do, our institutions of higher education are well-positioned to help our Commonwealth come roaring back.”
Last year, Senator McConnell announced the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which delivered more than $156 million to Kentucky’s colleges and universities. Schools could transfer the emergency financial aid to students to help pay for course materials, technology, housing, food, healthcare and childcare costs.
Unlike the CARES Act, the CRRSAA requires that institutions prioritize students with exceptional need, such as students who receive Pell Grants, and authorizes grants to students exclusively enrolled in distance education.
The University of the Cumberlands announced in January that the nearly $6 million in funding would all be going to its undergraduate student body. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students would receive direct payments of $1,500, with Pell-eligible students receiving an additional $475. Part-time degree-seeking undergraduate students would receive $500, with Pell-eligible students receiving an additional $275.
Although federal guidelines prohibit public funding from being distributed to international undergraduate students, the university used private, institutional dollars to provide direct payments to that population.
SCC President Dr. Carey Castle said that $1.5 million of the funding SCC received would be going directly to its students with the hope of dispersing an additional $500,000 to the student body, as well. Dr. Castle said SCC's administration is working closely with the KCTCS (Kentucky Community and Technical College System) business offices in order to determine the logistics of disbursing the funding.
As far as the remaining $5 million goes, the college has determined some of the other needs include technology infrastructure for teaching remotely as well as providing student services remotely and providing professional development to help SCC with that transition.
Senator McConnell also announced an additional investment of nearly $1.2 billion into Kentucky’s K-12 education, including private schools, and childcare facilities.
Representatives with Union College did not respond to requests for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.