The weekend was full of celebrations for Independence Day. Corbin hosted its Independence Day Celebration at the Corbin Arena with live music from Bourbon Branch and County Wide. Williamsburg hosted a duck race and a picnic in the park at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark. And of course no celebration would be complete without fireworks, which both had on Saturday. Several campgrounds, marinas and organizations hosted fireworks Saturday and Sunday throughout the Tri-County as well.
Tri-County celebrates Fourth of July
Brenda Darlene (Burnett, Witt, Bollmer) Curtin, 52, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away June 21, 2021. She was born November 13, 1968, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Gladys (Jones) Napier and the late Wilburn Burnett. Brenda was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Witt and sisters Alta Ru…
