The weekend was full of celebrations for Independence Day. Corbin hosted its Independence Day Celebration at the Corbin Arena with live music from Bourbon Branch and County Wide. Williamsburg hosted a duck race and a picnic in the park at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark. And of course no celebration would be complete without fireworks, which both had on Saturday. Several campgrounds, marinas and organizations hosted fireworks Saturday and Sunday throughout the Tri-County as well.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you