TRI-COUNTY — Monday marked the start of Kentucky’s Healthy at Work initiative with some of Kentucky’s businesses and industries opening back up to the public for the first time in nearly two months. While they may be able to reopen their doors to the public again, several businesses are having to change the way they operate in order to follow guidelines set forth by the state and CDC.
Those who were able to reopen include construction companies, office-based businesses, pet groomers, photography studios and vehicle dealerships, just to name a few.
“Everything’s operational. We’re up and going,” said Larry Gambrel, owner of Gambrel Toyota in Corbin. “Everything’s changed. We have specific guidelines that we have to adhere to to be open today.”
Some of those changes include sales staff wearing masks when interacting with customers who visit Gambrel’s lot. Service team members wear masks and gloves when working on vehicles, and use seat coverings and wheel coverings as well.
State Farm Agent James Baker and his staff at their new Williamsburg location have had to make changes to the way they operate too.
“We’re having our team members to social distance as much as possible,” said Baker. “With our new office space at our new location, we have enough space for everyone to have an office, and customer service is also separated as well.”
Like Gambrel’s staff, team members at Baker’s agency are wearing masks and sanitizing their building. Baker is also working on a phased approach in bringing staff members back to work in the office.
“We still have two staff members working from home, working remotely. We’re trying to be safe and not bring everyone back in,” he said.
While two staff members are working remotely, Baker says that he still has enough staff on-hand to ensure that wait times for customers to be seen are limited. If one were to have to wait, Baker said because of his new office space, those customers would be safe and socially distant from one another.
“We do have a conference room that if someone was waiting, they could sit in and wait until a team member was available,” Baker explained. “Right now, we have one customer service [staff member], two sales team, myself, and then an office manager here, so the likelihood for someone having to wait is pretty slim,” he continued. “Luckily we have been blessed with our new location that we have adequate space, and offices where if someone came directly in, they come in and sit down into an office and meet with one with one of my team or myself.”
If a customer isn’t confident entering Baker’s agency, he and his staff have installed a payment dropbox. He and his staff are also able to conduct most new business via telephone and email too.
“That’s the way we’ve operated for the last four weeks, it seems like forever,” Baker said laughing. “I had sufficient teams to work the phones and we were able to continue to do car trades, additions, writing new customers, and giving quotes over the phone. We send documents via email, and we would use eDocs as often as we could to electronically sign.”
For those who could not sign paperwork electronically, those documents were mailed to customers for them to sign and send back.
“So yes, we were able to fully function and fully operate during the time of the close down, and we’re still able to today,” Baker said.
The Paw Wash, a full service dog salon in Lily, reopened their doors to pets on Monday, but not to their owners. Nikki Floyd, owner of the Paw Wash, said that her salon was operating on a curbside service system.
“I am going outside and getting the pets, so no one is coming inside,” Floyd explained. “But for the future, we’re going to always make it to where only one person comes in our business at a time, and they wait outside until we wave them in, so we can disinfect and clean everything like our tablets, stuff that they use, our card readers. That way, we can have time to clean everything.”
Floyd said that while interacting with customers has changed, nothing has changed as far as grooming pets.
“Nothing different for the pets. Everything is the same for them,” said Floyd. “The only thing we do is clean our cages really well with bleach, and we use alcohol to clean, and disinfectant for the tablets, and the doorknobs, stuff like that, that people actually come into contact with.”
The Paw Wash does not accept walk-in customers, as they operate by appointments only. However, as of Monday, Floyd said she had appointments booked until after Memorial Day.
While Gambrel’s staff is not permitted to accompany customers on their test drives during this time, Gambrel says customers are still able to test drive any vehicle. Staff sanitize all vehicles as they arrive to the lot, before a customer’s test drive and after.
“Used to, you’d get in the vehicle with people and go over everything with them, like all of the touch points,” explained Gambrel. “All the touch points now are being sanitized, i.e. like radio knobs, steering wheels, and windows where you roll your windows up and down, especially around our touch ones.”
Gambrel says that the customers he’s interacted with don’t seem to mind all of the changes.
“The response has been good,” he said. “People have been receptive and they understand. They’re just like us and everyone else. We don’t want to see the curve go the other way, and then have to come back in and say, ‘well, this isn’t working out, we’re going to have to close down again.’”
Much like Baker, Gambrel has seen an increase in working with customers electronically, having seen a big increase in his business’ online sales.
“Obviously if someone is making an automobile purchase, that’s an expensive purchase for people,” Gambrel said. “Regardless if it’s new or used, cars are not cheap. They want to touch and feel before they actually make the transaction, but most people we see now are going online and doing their shopping,” he continued. “We’re doing video walk-arounds and sending it to them, and basically everything’s done even before they come. It’s just a matter of getting out, looking at the vehicle, and saying, ‘yeah, this is what I want. Yeah, this is what I thought it was, I’m comfortable with everything. I’m good.’ We’re seeing that a lot more than the walk-in type.”
Gambrel, who employs 45 people, says that he hopes that community members will continue to shop locally.
“I think that is one of the most important things, as far as business goes, that people can do right now. We’re trying to trade local for everything that we can,” he said. “I hope that everybody does and I think that most people do to be honest with you. I feel for big box stores, I’m sure they struggle too, but small business has taken it on the chin, and we really could stand the local support for each other.”
“We’re happy to be back open,” said Baker. “We’re looking forward to seeing our customers, and to let them know that we’re here for them, and we continue to contact them. Another thing too, we’re happy with State Farm and what they’re doing as far as COVID relief for customers,” he continued. “They’re giving every customer an average of about $20 credit come June for two and half months. So, I think they’re doing a really good job at that. And also, any new customers that we pick up between now and June, will also receive that credit as well. We’re happy that State Farm are doing our best to be a good neighbor.”
