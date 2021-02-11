The Tri-County was preparing for an ice storm Wednesday evening as the National Weather Service was predicting a quarter of an inch to a half an inch of ice throughout the area throughout Thursday and into Friday.
In Knox, Whitley and Laurel the area was set to be under an ice warning from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service was forecasting rain changing to mostly freezing rain late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The wintry weather was expected to be ongoing Thursday and continue into Friday morning. Significant icing was expected in most places with total ice accumulations of up to three tenths of an inch, according to the forecast at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, which was the latest update available prior to an early press time due to the impending weather.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 highway crews were ready to respond to the forecasted winter storm expected to impact the District 11 counties, which includes the Tri-County.
Damage to trees and power lines was expected – a condition that poses its own dangers to KYTC crews and can delay road response work.
KYTC District 11 crews spent Wednesday loading salt, sharpening chainsaws, and preparing equipment for an extended winter weather response.
During the storm, Kentucky Department of Highways crews planned to work 12-hour shifts, focusing on keeping high-priority state routes, such as interstates and parkways, passable. Crews then concentrate on heavily traveled state routes before turning to lower-volume routes.
On Wednesday afternoon Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by Transportation Secretary and Vaccine Distribution Project Director Jim Gray and Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) Director Michael Dossett, who were leading efforts to keep Kentucky families safe and vaccine doses secure during the storm.
“When you’re dealing with extremely low temperatures, more salt is not the answer. It’s not as effective,” Secretary Gray said. “That’s why we really need Kentuckians to be good neighbors and avoid driving if you don’t have to. It’s better to be stranded at home instead of on a roadway. If you have to be out, be sure to reduce your speed, give crews space, have an emergency kit in your vehicle and don’t drive on shoulders.”
Beshear said Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) activated its State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Level 4 operations. Operations consist of KYEM personnel monitoring the weather system along with critical Emergency Support Function (ESF) partners for transportation, law enforcement, power and utilities.
“The EOC will support our city and county emergency services partners in law enforcement, transportation, power and utilities. The center will be staffed continuously until this severe weather event ends,” said Director Dossett. “The heaviest precipitation will occur at 5 p.m. today through 3 a.m. Thursday morning. The greatest area of impact will be along the Blue Grass Parkway and Western Kentucky Parkway.
Beshear also closed all state offices at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday as road conditions were supposed to worsen and rush hour was expected to be dangerous throughout the state.
“Snow showers are expected on Saturday and another weather system is expected Monday into Tuesday. We’re asking that non-essential travel be postponed due to the extraordinarily dangerous driving conditions. Our Kentucky State Police and KYTC partners will be out in force to assist Kentuckians in need," Dossett added.
The Governor also reminded Kentuckians that vaccination appointments for Thursday at Kroger regional vaccine sites will be rescheduled for the following Thursday, Feb. 18, for the same time to ensure the safety of all staff, volunteers and those being vaccinated.
“Like I said yesterday, for all of you who have waited a really long time to get this appointment and now have to wait an extra week, I am really sorry. But I also don’t want to put you out on the roads with thick ice. It’s just not safe,” said Gov. Beshear. “Wear your mask, be careful over this next week and we will get you vaccinated.”
The Kroger Health sites are the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington and the Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green.
“Other vaccination sites across the state may reschedule appointments if needed. If you have an appointment scheduled for this afternoon, Thursday, or even Friday, keep a close eye on your email and voicemail box so you get any important notifications from your provider,” said Gov. Beshear.
Icing was projected with this storm, which could cause downed power lines and power outages. If you experience a downed power line or power outage, please contact your local utility company.
If possible, prepare for the need to use an alternate source of heat. Be aware of the dangers of alternate heat sources and carbon monoxide poisoning. Generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows. Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home. Visit http://www.cdc.gov/co/guidelines.htm for more information.
