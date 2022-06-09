FRANKFORT — Unemployment rates rose in seven Kentucky counties, fell in 110 counties, and stayed the same in three counties between April 2021 and April 2022, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
For the Tri-County, the unemployment rates for Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties all dropped from April 2021 to April 2022. For Whitley County, there was a decrease from 4.7% to 3.7%, while Knox dropped from 5.5% to 4.8% and Laurel County had the smallest decrease in the Tri-County from 3.9% to 3.4%.
The unemployment rates from March 2022 to April 2022 all showed a small decrease, as well, with Whitley County going from a 4.1% unemployment rate to 3.7%, Knox County dropped from 5.2% to 4.8% and Laurel County dropped from 3.9% to 3.4% since the prior month’s report.
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.4% for April 2022, and 3.3% for the nation.
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.5%. It was followed by Cumberland and Oldham counties, 2.6% each; Henry, Scott, Shelby and Spencer counties, 2.7% each; Anderson, Boone, Bullitt, Fayette, Harrison, Logan, Monroe, Simpson and Washington counties, 2.8% each.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.5%. It was followed by Breathitt County, 7.6%; Elliott County, 7.5%; Martin County, 7.3%; Owsley County, 6.7%; Leslie County, 6.6%; Carter County, 6.5%; Lewis County 6.4%; Harlan County, 6.2%; and Floyd and Johnson counties, 5.7% each.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
