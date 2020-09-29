Travis Tritt performed at the Corbin Arena on Saturday in front of a limited capacity crowd. Travis Tritt is known for his number one singles like "Help Me Hold On," "Anymore," "Can I Trust You with My Heart," "Foolish Pride" and "It's a Great Day to Be Alive." | Photos by Dylan Wilson
Travis Tritt performs at Corbin Arena
