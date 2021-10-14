Travis Freeman shares story of hope on opening day of SOAR Summit

CORBIN — Corbin native and America's first blind football player Travis Freeman shared his story of overcoming challenges and spreading the message of hope to attendees of the 2021 SOAR Summit at the Corbin Arena on Wednesday afternoon.
Freeman was born and raised in Corbin and said he lived a typical all-American kind of life. But at the age of 12, late in the month of June in 1993, he woke up with a severe migraine that lasted nine days. On the 10th day, he woke up with the headache gone but a new problem, his left eye started to hurt. Then it started to swell.
The next day he went to the doctor and found out he had a massive infection.
He went to the University of Kentucky hospital where the doctors ran tests and found out he had a severe sinus infection, one that at the time caused 70 percent of people who had it to die. Of the 30 percent that survived, most lived in a vegetative state. He was the second person in the world where it just affected the eyes.
He had to have surgery after antibiotics were not helping the infection.
"The doctors had saved my life, but I would never see the light of day again," Freeman said. "In less than two days, in less than 48 hours, I had gone from perfect 20/20 vision to no vision at all. My life was flipped upside down.
"Spent 17 days at UK hospital. Seventeen days that changed everything about me," he continued. "I had to learn how to live life all over again."
He began to set goals for all that he wanted to achieve, keeping one goal at a time. By the end of his seventh grade year in school, he was successful at re-assimilating his life back to a normal flow, except for one thing he had always been part of before — football.
The eighth grade football coach said he wouldn't just have Freeman practice and condition with the team like Freeman's parents asked, he wanted him to play on the team. And in August 1994 Freeman did just that, as center for the team.
He continued to play four years of varsity football in high school.
His story was later adapted into the movie "23 Blast" and he wrote an autobiography called "Lights Out" that tells the true story of his life.
In an effort to use his platform, Freeman began a nonprofit organization, The Freeman Foundation, to raise awareness of the needs and potential of people with disabilities.
"We promote the truth that disability does not equal inability," he said. "And it's our belief that every one of you have a disability. Every person has a disability, it's just a obstacle or a challenge you have to overcome in your life.
"There is hope. You can overcome the challenges and obstacles that you face," he added. "There is hope in hard work, perseverance, determination. We can rise above the things that try to hold us down."
