Trace Adkins coming to Corbin Arena

CORBIN — Country music star Trace Adkins will be coming to the Corbin Arena this summer.
Adkins will be bringing his “The Way I Wanna Go” Tour to the Corbin Arena on June 4 at 7:30 p.m.
A Nashville icon for more than two decades and towering baritone, Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 20 singles in his 25 years in Nashville.
With over one billion spins on Pandora (10 million per month), one million followers on Spotify and nearly 200 million plays on YouTube, the Louisiana native has been back in the studio after releasing his 12th studio album, “Something’s Going On,” in 2017. His EP, “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy,” released October 16, 2020 via Verge Records, featuring singles “Better Off,” “Mind On Fishin’” and “Just The Way We Do It.”
A three-time GRAMMY Award nominee, Adkins has won three Academy of Country Music Awards, including the 2009 Single of the Year Award for “You’re Gonna Miss This” and Vocal Event of the Year with Blake Shelton for “Hillbilly Bone” in 2010.
The Grand Ole Opry member is also an author and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and The American Red Cross, for whom he raised more than $1.5 million dollars as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. In recent years, Adkins has performed for our service members across 12 USO Tours.
In his 2007 autobiography, “A Personal Stand: Observations and Opinions from a Freethinking Roughneck,” Adkins recounted his rise to fame, brushes with death, and battles with personal demons.
Adkins has also acted in multiple films and television shows, playing a tough-as-nails biker in “The Lincoln Lawyer” (starring Matthew McConaughey), a desperate father in “Deepwater Horizon” (starring Mark Wahlberg), a wise oracle of a tattoo artist in the family friendly film “Moms’ Night Out” (starring Patricia Heaton, Sean Astin, Sarah Drew), and as Mercy Me’s real-life manager, Brickell, in the box office smash “I Can Only Imagine.”
The film was the third biggest selling movie on its opening weekend in America. His latest role was as a grandiloquent former general in the film “Badland” which was released in select theaters and on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV in November 2019.
It will be limited capacity pod seating to adhere to social distancing guidelines. All current health and safety guidelines will be followed.
Tickets will be available on Friday, March 5 at the Corbin Arena box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, call the arena box office at 606-258-2020.
