WILLIAMSBURG — The parking lot of the Whitley County Detention Center was lined with cars Friday, as Whitley County Jailer Brian Lawson, his wife Ashley, jail staff, and inmate volunteers passed out toys to the families of locally incarcerated individuals.
Similar to the backpack giveaway earlier in the fall, the Lawsons handed out bag after bag filled with toys, gloves, and hats to those who drove though the jail’s parking lot.
Ashley said along with the help of some of the jail’s inmates, they were able to fill approximately 300 paper bags with nearly 3,000 gifts.
“We worked together to fill all of these bags and make sure they’re all even with things the children can enjoy,” Ashley explained. “There’s books, dolls, gloves, hats, markers, crayons, stuff to where if the child isn’t getting anything at home, their parents can wrap these things up and they can still open presents.”
The Lawsons also handed out backpacks filled with non-perishable food to those who need it.
“The food was meant for people who we felt would benefit more from it,” Ashley said, adding she wanted to include food in the giveaway as children have not physically been in school this year and some depend on the meals they eat at school.
“My husband, he sees so many inmates whose biggest fears are their children being without and not having,” Ashley said. “No matter who has the children, grandma, a friend, foster parents, they can come pick these up and hopefully it will help them in some way on Christmas morning.”
Ashley began planning the giveaway around three weeks ago. She and Brian met with inmates with children and told them to invite their families to the jail Friday to pickup their gifts.
“My wife’s always planning things like this for the community. She just looks for opportunities to be able to serve and help,” Brian said. “She’s reached out to some people. We’re fortunate to have some great helpers, supporters, and people who donated to us and wanted to help our community, and make sure these kids have a happy Christmas.”
Some of those helpers include those currently housed in the Whitley County Detention Center. Brian said several of the inmates helped separate and fill the bags of toys that would later be given to their families.
“These people who are incarcerated, their families are impacted,” Brian said, noting that a lot of inmates want to help giveback to their community. “I’ve got workers inside this jail everyday working in the kitchen, working the laundry, we used to have outside work crews, they all try to give back.”
Ashley said she received help procuring all of the gifts from a childhood friend who wished to remain anonymous, and who she said she was very thankful for.
“We’re just blessed,” Brian added. “We want to thank all of our partners and our silent partners. They’re not looking for anything and we’re not looking for anything out of this, other than to help and serve.”
Both Brian and Ashley said Friday’s giveaway would last until they ran out of toys, and any gifts not given away would be donated to a local charity.
“I feel like if I can help at least just one child, then I’ve done what God wants me to do,” said Ashley.
