The South-Central Kentucky US Marine Corps Toys For Tots Campaign has closed after a resounding success. While things were rough with late toy shipments, lack of local monetary and toy donations, and a shortage of volunteers, the local campaign provided toys, books and stocking stuffers to over 10,300 children for Whitley, Knox, Laurel & McCreary counties. Well over 28,000 toys, 30,000 books and an enormous amount of stocking stuffers were delivered to children by way of all the county schools, a fire company, several church groups and other agencies in the area. | Photos Contributed

