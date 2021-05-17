Corbin Tourism hosted its first Movies in the Park event of the season on Saturday. Buzz Lightyear and Woody from "Toy Story" were in attendance before the movie started. The featured movie was "Toy Story 4". The movie screen was set up in the parking lot behind Sanders Park and the movie started at dark. | Photos by Erin Cox

