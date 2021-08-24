COVID-19, lockdowns, and coronavirus variants have affected just about every way of life imaginable over the last year and half, including the way we travel, spend our money and time. The Kentucky Department of Tourism has released its 2020 Economic Impact Report and taken a deeper look into those effects and how they’ve impacted the area.
In 2020, the entire commonwealth saw an $8.9 billion impact from visitors and tourism, a $2.9 billion decrease from 2019’s $11.8 billion economic impact. Overall tourism spending was down across the state, as well, dropping by 26.5 percent when compared to 2019. Spending on lodging dropped by 39.9 percent, while spending on transportation decline by 32.2 percent.
Kentucky’s tourism industry alone lost 14,850 jobs, that includes a 32 percent decrease in lodging jobs and a 23 percent job loss in the recreation sector. There were 741 tourism related jobs in Whitley County two years ago. Last year that number dropped to 522 jobs.
In 2019 the labor income generated in Whitley County was $16.35 million, while 2020 saw a total of $9.7 million. Tourism generated $6.6 million in state and local taxes just in Whitley County in 2020. In 2019, that figure was $7.75 million. Tourists spent $97.27 million in Whitley County in 2019. They spent just $61.9 million last year, a decrease in spending of $35.37 million.
The 18-county Daniel Boone region, which includes both Whitley and Laurel counties as the two largest tourism generating counties, saw 7.7 million people take personal trips to the area. 61 percent (4.7 million) of those people took a day trip to our region, while 39 percent (around 3 million) people stayed over night. 57 percent of those trips were taken by people from the state of Kentucky. 13 percent were from Tennessee.
“What’s crazy is our visitation in Daniel Boone country was up 9.9 percent versus 2019, because we’re the outdoor location,” explained Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen. “People came to our region to get out. So our visitation was actually up, but visitor spending was down, because the majority of those activities are free - hiking, fishing.”
The report states that 47 percent of visitors to the Daniel Boone region engaged in outdoor activities during their day trips. 38 percent of the people visiting the Daniel Boone region were visiting friends and family, thus leading to them most likely to stay with friends and family and not hotels, said Monhollen.
Those figures, habits, and the restrictions derived from the pandemic have unfortunately forced several businesses to close their doors. The same was true for the City of Corbin, which has seen the loss of Knuck’s Kitchen, Heavenly Pizza, Shep’s Place and more. El Dorado’s has also closed its doors, although it is believed the restaurant will reopen under a new name in the next couple of months. But that’s still revenue loss for the city during that time, says Monhollen.
Monhollen, who has cultivated friendships and relationships with local business owners and vendors during her time as tourism director, said she has been stressed and doesn’t think the tourism industry could survive another economic shutdown.
“It worries me every night,” she said.
But not all is lost, Monhollen noted while presenting the state’s tourism report to the Corbin Tourism Commission Tuesday evening. Even with the closures of some of Corbin’s favorite places, the city is also seeing new businesses open their doors. In the last month, the city has seen places like Hinkle’s Ink Spot, Glamsterdam and the Pinball Museum of Corbin open for business.
“We are proudly at about 85 percent occupancy in the downtown area,” noted Monhollen. “Those buildings that are not occupied are currently under construction and being renovated to accommodate.”
Monhollen said that couple of times a week she gets phone calls from business owners looking at potentially bringing their business to downtown Corbin. As a result, Monhollen said she is working with downtown property owners to secure rental pricing, square footage and other aspects to share with interested business owners. Because of the steadily growing demand for space downtown, Monhollen said she has also recommended other city space, like the South Park Plaza located behind Advance Auto Zone on Highway 25.
“I’m excited about growth and new business in the City of Corbin,” Monhollen said optimistically. “I’m working real hard from an economic development standpoint to, as people are interested, connecting them with the people they need to be connected with to get the result they want.”
