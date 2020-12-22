CORBIN -- The Corbin Tourism Commission held its last meeting of the year last Tuesday, where Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel reported on the success of recent events sponsored by the commission.
"The Colonel Sanders Half Marathon, honestly aside from the movement of the steam engine, is probably one of the biggest successes of my career here in Corbin," Kriebel said on last month's race.
Of the 231 registered runners, 199 attended the first annual half-marathon, and all 199 runners finished the race. Kriebel said she received help from nearly 200 volunteers from the University of the Cumberlands, and that several city agencies also stepped up to help.
"The proudest accomplishment I feel like is that everybody came together to make this happen. The police had my back, the fire department had my back, Corbin Public Works," she continued. "It just made me proud to be a part of Corbin, and to see the teamwork and what great things can be achieved when everybody comes together and works together."
Kriebel said the beginning stages of preparing for next year's race were starting to get underway. She said she hopes to have approximately 500 runners participate in next year's race, and that she was working on having the course U.S. Track and Field certified. This would mean the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon's course could act as a qualifying course for larger marathons, like the Boston Marathon.
Next year's race is scheduled for Nov. 13, 2021.
Sunday the week following the half marathon, the city of Corbin hosted its annual Christmas Open House event. Despite the pandemic, Kriebel said around 300-400 people showed up for the event and that she felt it went well. Open house saw 11 vendors set up on first street, Santa, train rides, and free chocolate courtesy of First Baptist Church. The Corbin Public Library also provided children with Santa letter writing kits. Corbin's High School Band provided musical entertainment, playing Christmas music in the park.
"Christmas Open House was successful despite the pandemic," Kriebel said. "We're really happy about that event."
While the half marathon and Open House went well, Kriebel said this year's reverse Christmas parade left her feeling disappointed.
"I'm just going to be really candid with you all," Kriebel said to the commission, "I've been in the event industry for my whole career and the Christmas parade was probably the worst event I've ever done, but I tried really hard."
This year was the first time the city of Corbin hosted a reverse Christmas parade in an effort to to stay within the state's safety guidelines.
Kriebel said there were multiple challenges facing the parade, including traffic unfortunately getting bottlenecked coming off the Cumberland Falls Highway all the way down to 3rd Street. The rescheduling of London's parade also affected Corbin's, as three of the floats set to be in Corbin's parade participated in London's instead.
London's parade was originally scheduled to take place the day before Corbin's, but due to weather, London rescheduled theirs for the same day as Corbin's.
"The community came out and participated," Kriebel said. "We had a couple challenges, and it was definitely a learning experience, and I hope to never have to do a reverse parade again."
The winning floats for this year's Christmas parade were: the Corbin Public Library in the civic/nonprofit division, Just for Kids Free for the youth division, and The Cumberland River Behavioral Health for the commercial division.
In other tourism business:
- Kriebel informed the commission that the filming process of the 30 second commercial highlighting downtown Corbin was underway. The commercial is being filmed and produced by The Holler, and will air on various TV stations and digital media outlets during the months of January, February, and March.
-The commission approved moving forward with signing the contract securing the fireworks for Corbin's 2021 firework show. Because of the cancellation of last year's show, the $6,000 deposit previously paid was carried over as credit for the 2021 show. The $12,000 price was also locked in. Tourism will pay the other $6,000 on the day of the show, which is scheduled for July 3, 2021.
-The commission approved renewing a $200,000 line of credit with Cumberland Valley National Bank at 2.76 percent fixed interest for a 12 month term for a $200 document prep fee.
