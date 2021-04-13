Tourism commission brings a lot to the community; will it get COVID relief money as well?

CORBIN—We participate in the events and we see the new attractions but what does tourism really do for our community? The answer: a lot more than you may think.
“We’re the economic stimulators,” said Maggy Kriebel, Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission. “We’re the ones who bring in new money and that’s the key word—we bring in ‘new’ money to the community.”
So, how does the tourism commission do that? Kriebel said there are a number of ways.
“Even though tourism directors and tourism offices across the state of Kentucky wear multiple different hats and we all serve a different function in our communities, no tourism office is the same,” she said. “Our primary function is to market our city or county as a vacation destination, so that’s why a majority of our budget funds are reserved for the marketing aspect. But we do so much more.
“We market as a vacation destination but we also market from a sports tourism standpoint, so we try to market the arena as a sports tourism destination.”
Kriebel said Corbin Tourism also focuses a lot on brick and mortar projects to attract more tourists into the city.
“That is because we understand that we are still in the destination development phase, so after someone goes to Cumberland Falls, checks out KFC, what else is there?” she said. “So we’ve invested money in projects and properties and things like the train, Sanders Park and things to continue develop the destination, so we use our funding for that.”
Not to mention, all the events that tourism hosts annually in the city that draws both tourists and locals alike, such as the Moonbow Eggfest or their most recent event, the Colonel Fest.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit tourism and travel industries throughout the country hard and that includes our local tourism industry.
“When the governor closed Cumberland Falls State Park, it absolutely devastated us from the tourism perspective,” Kriebel said. “Cumberland Falls State Park generates between 800,000 and one million visitors per year, so those couple months we were down was devastating.”
Not only does the lack of people coming into our city hurt the tourism commission, though, it hurts our local businesses, too.
“A great example is the movie theater,” Kriebel said. “The movie theater was completely shut down for months and even when they re-opened, attendance was low, low enough to the point that they couldn’t operate on a full schedule. The Arena was shut down for months, shows cancelled and for Corbin, the Arena is one of our major tourism sources.”
Hotels and restaurants are some of the other major tourism-supporting businesses that were hit hard during the pandemic.
Without money coming in from those tourism-supporting businesses, the tourism commission had to cut its budget in half last year and therefore, was forced cancel a lot of activities.
“People were really upset and I got questions from city commissioners and people voiced their opinions—we had to cancel the fireworks, we had no Christmas decorations this year because we couldn’t afford it,” Kriebel said. “The things that make our city beautiful at Christmastime and the activities that people enjoy. Everybody loves the fireworks, it brings out thousands of people but we had to cut those things from our budget because we were operating on bare bones.”
“We don’t have the funds that we need to promote our destinations that help our tourism-supporting partners to recover,” Kriebel added.
The tourism and travel industry had some hope with the passing of a recent federal relief bill, the American Rescue Plan, which released more than $1 billion dollars to the state of Kentucky. And although a portion of the funding was supposed to be earmarked for tourism, the tourism and travel industry has been left out of more recent discussions when it comes to dispersing the monies in our communities.
“Tourism generates so much revenue for the state and our local government but yet, at the same time, at the federal level, they aren’t considering giving us the relief money,” Kriebel said. "We’ve had to fight tooth and nail and have countless meetings with legislatures, work with travel organizations just to try to be included.”
As people are making their summer and fall travel plans, Kriebel is asking that legislators not forget the tourism and travel industry when looking at relief funding, money that Kriebel said will no doubt go towards promoting Corbin as travel destination in hopes of helping our local businesses to find a way towards recovery.
