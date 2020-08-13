CORBIN — Work on preparing for the first ever Colonel Sanders Half Marathon continues to be a priority for Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel. During Tuesday evening’s Corbin Tourism Board Meeting, Kriebel updated the board of directors on her progress thus far.
Kriebel said the race’s planning committee was meeting every two weeks until October, when it will then begin meeting weekly.
Kriebel has entered into a partnership with Corbin’s Dewdrop Pottery to create the awards given out to the winners of each of the race’s age groups.
“First place will get a potted bowl,” explained Kriebel. “Second place will get a tall coffee mug, and third place will get a shorter coffee mug. It will have the state of Kentucky stamped on it, and the word ‘Corbin’ written in it. So that’s a nice homemade gift, and a way to bridge the gap with the local artists.”
Kriebel has stayed busy creating buzz around the event, noting that she had contacted 70 different running groups across Kentucky, and six other states. She’s also contacted the sports teams at both Union College and the University of the Cumberlands in hopes of procuring volunteers for the event. So far, she has secured the help of the Patriots’ football and softball teams.
The race’s medals will be designed by Ashworth Awards out of Massachusetts, who has created medals for the Boston Marathon in the past.
Kriebel said the half-marathon’s medals would feature the race’s logo on the front, with a silver image of the original KFC building depicted on the back. The back will also include the wording “Home of the Secret Recipe,” with the dates the Colonel operated his original store. The medal’s ribbon will include chicken legs.
Kriebel also announced that Alex Francke, the newly crowned Miss Kentucky, will also be in attendance presenting each age group winners with their awards.
Kriebel has been able to secure $3,500 worth of sponsorships, along with $500 worth of in-kind sponsorships including Pepsi-Cola of Corbin, who have agreed to donate drinks for the race. Kriebel said she expects it to cost at least $10,000 to host the race, and hopes to have all sponsorships secured by the end of August.
As of Tuesday, Kriebel said 25 runners had registered for November’s race. The race’s registration fee is a flat $55. Kriebel and the race’s committee have decided to do away with the typical tiered pricing found at most races, due to the understanding that most runners would probably wait until the last second to register for the event.
To register for the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon, or for more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Corbin/ColonelSandersHalfMarathon.
Kriebel also updated the board of directors on the progress of Tourism’s acquisition of the city’s downtown program thus far. Kriebel confirmed that the board had received the $25,000 allotment from the city.
“I’m putting all of that $25,000 into the marketing line item,” Kriebel said. “So that’s where all that money is going to help market downtown.”
Because of restrictions placed on meeting sizes, Kriebel has had to schedule two separate meetings with the 113 businesses that call Corbin’s downtown district home. She has already met with the first half of business owners and merchants at Corbin’s Second and Main.
During her first meeting with business owners, Kriebel said there were discussion amongst the group about exposure, business retention and expansion, communication, a strategy for business involvement, infrastructure, marketing, the developing of a RAC Card, the development of a hash-tag to use for downtown locally and for a tourism standpoint, amongst other talking points.
“I thought it went pretty well,” Kriebel said on the meeting. “We did decide that, especially where we’re just starting out, to meet monthly. My next meeting is next Monday night with the other group of merchants. And after that, we should be fine to just merge everybody,” she continued.
Kriebel has taken over the downtown programs social media pages, and says she has been posting information about Corbin’s downtown businesses daily.
“I love what you’re doing with the social media,” Board member Kristin Smith told Kriebel. “Like, I’m learning about businesses I never knew existed.”
Smith also suggested that Kriebel spend $100 of the board’s budget to promote downtown’s Facebook page.
“There’s not enough people that know that that exist,” Smith said. “I would put at least $100 behind it, and let it go for a week, and see how many people you reign it. Make it maybe even a 50 mile circumference, and see where it gets you,” she went on. “Especially right now while people are traveling closer, I think it’ll be money well spent.”
Kriebel said she was scheduled to meet with the manager of Corbin’s Farmer’s Market later this week.
“So I can get a better understanding of the market, and its role in downtown, and create that relationship,” she explained. “The farmer’s market is the one activity that’s going on consistently every week downtown,” she later added.
Kriebel has also began planning new projects for downtown Corbin, announcing her plans to create tables using electric wire spools to be placed in tourism’s lot downtown. The spools were provided by Cumberland Valley RECC.
“I met with the Cumberland Art Collective, which is our regional art group, about making the spools a public art project,” she explained. “So the artists would be painting them. I’ve approached W.D. Bryant to sponsor the supplies we need for the painting.”
In other tourism news:
-Kriebel announced that the temporary outdoor dining area installed on Third Street is scheduled to come down Aug. 17.
-The construction on Corbin’s splash pad is nearly finished. Kriebel said there were just a couple of minor things needed to be completed before the state’s final inspection. A dedication ceremony for the splash pad is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. This is not an official open date. The city will make that determination at a later time.
-The fencing to be placed around L&N #2132 has arrived, and should begin being installed by the end of this week, or early next week. Kriebel said the concrete pad surrounding the train was scheduled to be poured within that timeframe as well.
-Kriebel said she was unsure of when the city’s wayfinding signs would be finished, but did confirm she is scheduled to meet with state officials next week to mark the locations of the signage.
-The board voted to to hire the cleaning services of Wash Kleen for $1,200 to pressure wash and clean Sanders Park.
