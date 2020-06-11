CORBIN — During Tuesday’s Corbin Tourism and Convention meeting, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel updated board members on the status of local businesses and attractions as they begin to reopen following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Things are starting to look up,” said Kriebel. “We’re finally able to breathe just a little bit. There’s some air with the phased reopening of things that are going on in the state of Kentucky. A lot of that has been tourism related.”
While businesses begin to reopen and public events are starting to be planned again, the effects of the lockdown will still be felt by committees and other entities who host such events for sometime to come.
According to the state tourism cabinet, from March 1-May 23, Kentucky experienced a $1.7 billion revenue loss from the tourism industry being shut down alone.
Although the Corbin City Commission recently reinstated the city’s restaurant and alcohol tax beginning June 1, those revenues will still be less than what the tourism board is used to receiving due to the limited capacity allowed inside each venue.
“We have no idea what that scenario is going to look like financially when the taxes do start coming in,” Kriebel said.
Kriebel has been in contact with other tourism directors around the state, and said that they, like Corbin, have had to cut their next year’s budget significantly as well.
“They were collecting the taxes,” she pointed out. “But the taxes weren’t there to collect.”
Since being permitted to reopen in-person dining on May 22, all but eight of Corbin’s sit-down restaurants have reopened their dining rooms to the public.
Those who have not yet re-opened their dining rooms include Austin City Saloon, Pizza and Company, You and Me Coffee and Tea, The King Buffet, Snappy Tomato Pizza, and Wah Weng Garden. However, Kriebel did say that those same restaurants are currently offering takeout and curbside assistance.
Both Bubby’s BBQ and David’s Steakhouse are open to in-person dining. Kriebel said that both buffet-styled restaurants have now implemented a system where staff will distribute food from the buffet to their guests’ plates for sanitation purposes.
Corbin’s Ice House and Yamato Japanese Steakhouse have remained closed throughout the duration of the lockdown. The Ice House is technically considered a bar, which haven’t been okayed to reopen by the state yet. Yamato is still rebuilding and recouping following a fire at the restaurant a few weeks back.
“So we do have two restaurants in the city that are down completely,” said Kriebel. “But gradually, gradually things are starting to pickup.”
Cumberland Falls State Park has reopened, effective June 1. The park’s lodge, cottages and cabins are currently open, Kriebel said reservations are coming in. The campground will reopen to RVs and other self-contained units beginning Thursday. The park’s Riverview Restaurant is still only offering carryout at this time, according to Kriebel.
Kriebel noted the heavy activity on Laurel Lake since Memorial Day, saying visitation on Corbin’s Grove Marina has been busy.
“There is pent-up demand,” she said. “People are wanting to have outdoor adventure and get out there.”
Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort near the Cumberland Falls has opened its campground and cabins to the public. Kriebel said that many of the services that they are offering are also available to the public at this time.
“They are offering several services, kayaking, canoeing, standup paddle board trips, rock climbing, zip lines, and gem mining,” she said.
While Sheltowee is not offering rides on its Cumberland Star Riverboat yet due to crowd size limitations, it is offering trips on its Rainbow Mist Ride.
“Because you’re allowed groups up to 10, family members, so they’re able to take individual families on this ride,” Kriebel explained. “That’s one of their most popular services that they offer.”
Other Corbin attractions to reopen recently include the Tri-County Cineplex, The Great Escape escape room, Tomahawks ax throwing, and Campbell’s Ceramics on Main Street.
In other Corbin tourism business:
- Kriebel updated board members on the progress of Corbin’s splash pad project. Construction continues and is expected to be completed in mid-July, according to Kriebel. There is still no word on whether the city will open the splash pad to the public this year upon its completion.
- The city’s beautification efforts have recently begun. Flower pots have been hung on Main Street by the city’s Public Works, and they have also mulched the flowerbeds at Sanders Park and near the Welcome to Corbin sign located at exit 25. Kriebel along with the Corbin Gardening Club have planted petunias in the flower pots and replenished the butterfly garden at Sanders Park.
- Kriebel announced that the city is possibly receiving a donation for a new mural to be painted in the city. Kriebel said she has met with city officials to determine where to place the mural and said that they were leaning towards a location near 18th Street as visitors enter downtown. She is also meeting with Hinkle Printing on the design which could feature “Welcome to Corbin” with Corbin’s attractions like the Cumberland Falls and KFC being painted in the word “Corbin.”
- The state has approved Corbin’s permits pertaining to the city’s wayfinding signage project. Fourteen wayfinding signs will be placed throughout the city, and along the outskirts of the city directing travelers downtown. Production time to complete the signs is 4-6 weeks, and Kriebel said in the meantime she, city, and state officials would meet to mark the locations of each sign.
