CORBIN — The second Cumberland Valley Cruise-In of 2023 experienced a picture perfect day on Saturday that brought in over 350 cars to be displayed on Main Street.
Chris McQueen, event organizer for the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In, was glad to have a successful start of the 21st year of the event.
The event has grown from 75 participants years ago to a festival-style free event that has become very popular among the community.
One car in particular was a bittersweet highlight of the event.
McQueen shared memories of his dear friend Denny Liford, who passed away in recent months of lung cancer, and his Mustang “Priscilla.”
Liford was highly involved with the local Cruise-In event over the years — both participating and taking photos.
“Priscilla is on display for the very last time today,” McQueen said. “We put his car on the front of our shirts as a tribute to him as well.”
The car is being left behind to Liford’s 12-year-old grandson, who lives in Chicago.
Nora Liford gave details about the car and reflected on her late husband’s love for cars, his family and Corbin Community.
“We have shown this car for years and my husband passed away in March. He always said the car would go to our 12-year-old grandson, Hayden Rotkvich from Chicago,” Mrs. Liford said. “So we are showing it one last time before it goes to Chicago.”
Mrs. Liford explained Denny had been a mechanic for years and used period correct tools when he restored the car. Their grandson has grown up spending time with his grandfather during each of the stages the car went through.
Rotkvich was visiting Corbin to witness how the community admired not only his new car but his grandpa.
“This car will be nearly 100 years old when his grandson is able to really enjoy it,” Mrs. Liford said. “It’s going to get more special with time.”
The Cruise In event provided free entertainment for the entire family. Children enjoyed inflatables; a petting zoo featuring llamas, chickens and other farm animals; and a ride on the train down Main Street.
The event gave Corbin Police an opportunity to show off their U.S. military Humvee vehicle and raise money for the Shop with a Cop program with a 50/50 raffle.
Officer Drew Wilson and Officer Zach Johnson with the Corbin Police Department took time to speak with children and raise money through the raffles for the program.
“We as police officers try to make sure these less unfortunate children are able to have a good Christmas,” McQueen said. “We go into a lot of homes all the time that we know there is less fortunate children in our Corbin community and we have to take care of those kids. That’s what it’s all about.”
Officer Johnson explained what the program does for local children at Christmas.
“We take them so they can shop for themselves so they can have a good Christmas but most of them end up buying for someone else in their family,” Johnson said. “It kind of brings a tear to your eye and shows the true innocence of kids.”
McQueen noted that kids are the center focus for the Cruise In events.
“We want them to take over this one day and keep the tradition going,” McQueen said. “We got to take care of our kids. It’s why we have added so many free children’s activities.”
Maggy Monhollen, executive director of Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, expressed much joy for the success of the event
“We are thrilled with the turn out today. It’s a picture perfect day,” Monhollen said. “It’s bringing people to downtown Corbin which helps our local businesses. People are shopping local and today it’s just all about community.”
The community can look forward for more Cruise In events on the second Saturday of May, June and July each year with a break in August due to Nibroc and September due to the Rod Run. The Cruise In then returns with the biggest event being held during OctoberFest.
“We are gonna kick it off at the end of the year for OctoberFest that Corbin Tourism is putting on,” McQueen said. “We are gonna have a big Octoberfest and a huge car show all at the same time. It is going to fill this entire town and be one big festival.”
