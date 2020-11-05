KEAVY - On Halloween night, the Keavy Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter were victims of a robbery, when the tires, rims and even the lug nuts of the chapter’s van were stolen.
“It was stolen Saturday night and we had funeral Sunday. That’s when everybody noticed it,” recalled Keith Carr, a member of the local DAV.
Chapter Commander LG Rose explained that he and other honor guard members planned to use the newly purchased van to haul equipment to and from the funerals of veterans, in which the chapter’s honor guard volunteer at.
Karr said that the chapter usually attends over 100 veteran funerals a year, but because of the pandemic, it had only attended a little more than 50 so far this year.
“In the fall, we’d usually average two and three a week,” he said.
Commander Rose said when attending funerals, the honor guard performs a 21 gun salute, presents the family with a flag, performs a walkthrough of the funeral home, and salute the fallen soldier. The chapter’s chaplain conducts a prayer and the commander will also read off information about the deceased.
“We’ll read off what he was ranked and where he was stationed and all that. Just something to kind of ease the family a little bit,” said Rose.
The Keavy DAV also uses its van during the holidays to haul Christmas dinners to the families of veterans.
“We give away on average about 75 Christmas dinners to the widows of veterans, disabled veterans, where they can’t afford it,” he explained.
Rose said the DAV operates strictly on donations and fundraisers. Because of the pandemic however, the chapter hasn’t been able to host its usual number of fundraisers.
“None of us in the honor guard get paid anything,” Rose said, noting that several members had made contributions out of their own pockets, along with donations from local businesses to purchase the van about six months ago.
“Our other van had quit on us, it was getting old,” he said.
Rose said he was quoted $2,257 to replace everything that was stolen from the van.
“Whoever stole it probably got $100, $200 out of it,” he noted. “I don’t know what kind of person would do that, but it takes every kind to make the world, I guess,” Rose also added.
Until the chapter can afford to replace everything, Rose said honor guard volunteers were using their personal vehicles to transport everything.
If you are interested in making a donation to the Keavy DAV, donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 11, Keavy, KY 40737 or dropped off at the post located behind Keavy Elementary School.
Rose said he could be reached by calling 606-258-7652, and that he would personally pickup any donation one wanted to give.
“We’re still doing good, we’re surviving,” Rose said. “We’re still going to do the funerals until we get it fixed. We’re not going to do turn anybody down.”
