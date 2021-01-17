I have been fascinated, for as long as I can remember, by the miraculous, wonderful, and terrifying aspects of fire. I genuinely believe that this fascination is shared by all. We all understand how fire is used in the shaping and creating of daily used items. We also understand and respect the power of fire, especially when it gets out of control, destroying cherished property, and even life.
However, as a kindergartener, I can recall that no child’s drawing of a dwelling was complete without a single curl of smoke escaping the chimney from the beautiful warming fire inside, indicating a cozy, safe and inviting home.
Most of the processes I have used throughout my life have involved fire. Everything from burning wood to heat my home, to cooking the most delicious and satisfying meals over a wood fire. In addition, I have spent much of my life using coal or propane to produce the heat needed to forge a piece of steel into the shape of an image I saw in my mind.
My first fascination was with the flint and steel fire making process. Note that there is a difference between a ferrocerium firestick and the ancient technique of striking a piece of hardened steel against a piece of hard stone, such as flint or jasper, for the purpose of producing a spark that is hot enough to ignite a flammable material. I recall sitting in my driveway as a child striking various steel objects against the pieces of flint that I would find in the limestone gravel driveway. While I was able to get a spark every now and again, I was unsuccessful in producing a flame, which I knew must lie at the end of this process.
What I now know, and did not realize as a child, is that the flint and steel fire making process was a living skill from the past, common knowledge of anyone old enough to start a fire (from way back then). The rest of the process that I did not realize as a child, is that in addition to the flint and steel, you must also have a piece of char material with which you can turn the spark into a flame that can light the dark, cook your meal and keep you warm.
In recreating this process, the first issue I had was with the steel itself. A proper striker must be so incredibly hard that it is well beyond what most people would consider brittle. It must be made from a steel such as W1 and water hardened without tempering to the point that it is much more brittle than even a metal working file. You can break or cut off a section of a worn-out metalworking file and grind down past the teeth without getting the steel hot and make a reasonable little striker. The strikers that we forge at Reptile Toolworks are literally a result of 30 years of research and development in relation to the shapes, steel, and hardening process that allows us to get good, consistent sparks.
The second item in this trio is flint. We have some reasonable flint here in Kentucky, and a broken arrowhead artifact will suffice. However, we purchase Texas flint from a group in Texas, which, in its raw, natural form, produces some of the hottest sparks that I have seen this side of English gunflint.
The last item in this trio is the char material. Char material is simply a flammable material that has been charred in the absence of oxygen for the purposes of allowing it to ignite very easily. One common material that can be used is a 100% cotton cloth. Place the cloth in a sealed container, such as a tin can covered with aluminum foil. Poke a small hole in the top for a small amount of smoke to escape, place the covered can on top of a heat source, such as a fire or a propane burner. This process should always be done OUTSIDE, and NEVER in AN ENCLOSED ENVIRONMENT!!
The cloth begins to char when heated inside the sealed environment but, due to the lack of oxygen, which we all know is essential for a flame, it does not ignite and burn. First you will see a volume of smoke come out of the hole and possibly around the edges of the aluminum foil. Then the can will smoke and smolder for a while, DO NOT REMOVE THE FOIL LID! Allow the can to remain on the fire until the smoke is all but gone. Then move the can carefully to an area where the foil cannot be blown off, such as inside of a 5-gallon metal bucket. It is very important to ensure the foil remains over the can until it is completely cool, otherwise the cloth will ignite and burn, leaving nothing but ashes.
Once completely cooled, you will remove the foil to find that the cloth has been transformed into a fragile char cloth material. Test the material by attempting to tear it with your fingers. If it does not tear effortlessly, it may not be charred enough, in which case simply repeat the process. At Reptile Toolworks we prefer using ¼” 100% cotton braided rope, which is not as fragile and is a great way to ignite a larger cross-section of material and build a larger ember for adding to your fire bundle.
After you have acquired the trio of fire-starting items (hardened steel, flint, and char material) you are ready for the flame. If you wish to go all the way to flame, you will need to build a tinder bundle. For practice purposes, I often use two sheets of paper crumpled up into a ball and allow the practicing student to place the ember into the two pieces of wadded-up paper, then, in an outdoor open area, to blow on the burning char rope ember slowly and gently until they have reached the ignition temperature of the paper, and it bursts into flame. In the outdoor fire building session, you want a large enough tinder bundle so that char rope can ignite into a good size burning bundle to light your readymade pile of kindling and firewood.
You may sometimes find yourself in a situation where you either don’t have the correct size drill bit or the wood you are drilling is very hard, making it difficult to get a hole into. This is often the case in which you need to pre-drill a hole to drive a nail or a screw into so as to prevent the wood from splitting. I was once shown by an “old school” agriculture teacher how to take a nail the size of the hole you wanted to generate, clip or saw the head off the nail, chuck the nail into an electric drill, and use it as a friction drill to create a hole into a hard piece of wood. In the case I was shown, they were drilling some very seasoned oak, then using nails to assemble the pieces together. They would run the drill as fast as it would go with the cut off nail in the chuck, and literally friction smoke a hole into the two pieces of wood. This process does generate some smoke, but once the wood gets up to friction temperature, the nail penetrates very easily. You must remember to keep the drill turning as you back the nail out, and that it is HOT! They would then drive the same diameter nail into the holes in both pieces creating a nice, tight nail assembly joint once it was cooled.
I have also found that friction drilling is an excellent way to produce a hole in a piece of leather, such as for creating a new hole in a belt or a strap. So, the next time you are without a proper sized drill bit, just reach for a nail and a pair of bolt nippers or hacksaw, you will be back in the drilling business in an instant!
