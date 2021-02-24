With age comes wisdom, and I have had many years to evaluate what I do. I have been carrying a “bug out” bag for years before they were even named such. When I was younger, it was common to modify an army surplus gas mask bag so the bag would hang vertically, making a durable, small carry-all bag. This was called a “possibles” bag by early hunters. I still recall the time spent reducing that bag to a feasible size, due to my overwhelming desire to carry EVERYTHING in typical Boy Scout fashion.
Of course, I was not supposed to dip into that bag unless it is an emergency, but I found that each day seems to bring its own specific emergency in life, and I often reached into the bag to solve each emergency while waiting for the Apocalypse. The most used item is a large sized roll of athletic tape, which can easily be found at a Dollar General, or any pharmacy, in the first aid section.
We, at Reptile Toolworks, use a lot of white athletic tape for wrapping our fingers, and sometimes knuckles, to safely handle hot parts. This also prevents cuts from small burrs, improves grip, and provides some protection from accidental flesh grinding.
After having carried a roll of athletic for many years, I recommend preparing it for storage in your bag like this:
Wrap the tape with plastic wrap, put it in a quart size zipper bag, squeeze out all the air to minimize, then fold the bag and roll it around the roll of tape placing a rubber band around the entire thing to get it as small as possible. With this set-up, not only do you have the tape, but also a bag and plastic wrap and a rubber band, should the need for any of those arise. The rubber band also serves as an age test, if the rubber band breaks when stretched, it is probably time for a new roll of tape as well.
A few of the many other things I have used this tape for in the past include:
Wrap a splintering handle
Protect heels against blistering
Adhesive bandage
Emergency electric tape
Broken eyeglasses
Trail markers
Repair rips on clothing and tents
Spin into short piece of rope
Storing tiny screws to prevent loss
Make splint with sticks
Repair screen
And lastly, I once broke a fishing rod on a trip and used it to tape the overlapped broken ends crudely together and finished fishing, even caught one or two afterward!
Woodshop tip:
I love baskets, and when I recently acquired a vintage hamper sized basket that had a damaged bottom, instead of throwing it away, I decided to see if I could replace the bottom with a piece of wood. I traced the bottom on a piece of plywood, cut it out with my scroll saw, drilled holes around the perimeter of the wood, then used some jute rope to lace the wood bottom onto the basket. It turned out to be a nice enough repair to use as a hamper in my bathroom, but it would not work for carrying things in, as the bottom pulls down on the side weave and tends to separate it when it is lifted. This could possibly be prevented by taking the time to weave the rope all the way up the sides and then down again of the basket, but all I wanted was to toss a dirty towel or two in it!
Visit reptiletool.works & juettaswoodwork.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.