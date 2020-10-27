With Halloween this weekend, many are gearing up for a night of spooky celebration and trick-or-treating. And while some trick-or-treating events have been canceled in downtown areas throughout the Tri-County, most of the cities and counties have set trick-or-treating times for those still wishing to participate.
For those who want to travel door to door and trick-or-treat, consider following some of the same rules that have been in place since spring. First and foremost, if you or your children feel sick, stay home.
The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests trick-or-treaters keep a social distance from other families and groups trick-or-treating.
The CDC says those out and about should wear a cloth face covering and states that traditional costume masks don’t count as face coverings. Therefore you could instead incorporate a face covering into your child’s costume, similar to what a superhero or villain would wear.
The American Academy of Pediatrics also suggests sanitizing your hands as often as possible while out and thoroughly washing your hands when you return home. If your child collects treats, wipe them down when returning home or consider letting them sit for a few days before opening.
For those who are anticipating having trick-or-treaters show up at your door, consider positioning a disinfected distribution table between yourself and the trick-or-treaters. If you are preparing goodie bags to place on the distribution table, wash your hands with soap and water before and after preparing the bags.
Another helpful tip is using duct tape or sidewalk chalk to designate six-foot lines if you suspect you may have large groups of people visit your home.
Then there are those general Halloween trick-or-treating tips one should be mindful of outside of the changes the pandemic brings. Things like making sure if you’re out after dark be sure to carry a flashlight, add reflective tape to your child’s costumes and bags, or have them carry glow sticks.
A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds, but if you have older children who will be trick-or-treating alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you and set a curfew.
Remind your children that when walking near roadways to keep their eyes off of their cellphone and to remain vigilant. Always look both ways before walking across the street. Remind your children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas, stick with their friends if they are trick-or-treating by themselves, and remind them not to eat any treats until they return home.
For those who don’t want to risk trick-or-treating during the midst of a pandemic, but still want to have some Halloween fun, consider some of the following alternatives.
You and your household could instead do a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt for treats. You could host a virtual costume contest with friends and family who maybe live further away, and of course, there is always the age-old tradition of binge-watching scary movies Halloween night.
Another fun alternative to trick-or-treating is having a Halloween dinner with your family. Have everyone dress up in their costumes for the family meal.
Encourage your children to stay in character as whatever they’re dressed as. You could even spend some time coming up with backstories and accents for your child’s costume. For those older Halloween lovers, consider hosting a virtual murder mystery with friends and family.
This year’s Halloween will look a little different for everyone, but who knows what memories and new family Halloween traditions may come as a result.
