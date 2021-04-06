Spring is here and in Corbin it is again time for one of the season’s most traditional events: the GFWC Kentucky Ossoli Club’s May Day Festival.
This year’s 78th May Day Festival will, again, like last year, be a virtual event.
The May Day Festival is a fund raising event for the Ossoli Club. All proceeds are used to fund community service projects, and a portion each year is donated to the school classes participating in the program. Even though May Day was a virtual event last year and the school classes weren’t able to participate, the Ossoli Club was still able to donate funds to the classes. Through the years, monetary votes for the young ladies competing for May Day Queen and May Day Tiny Queen have enabled the Ossoli Club to fund or contribute to community organizations, projects, and events. Examples include: Corbin School system’s theater programs, the Carnegie Center, Corbin Cares, Corbin School system’s Family Resource Centers, Team Kentucky, Corbin Public Library, Baptist Health Foundation, Corbin Senior Citizens, the Empty Stocking Fund, and the Lion’s Club.
Members of the business community are helping us publicize our event by posting candidate pictures in their respective businesses.
All donations are tax deductible and can be made by mail or online. As it was last year, there are no “voting boxes” in the local businesses. If you want to donate online, go to the Ossoli Club’s website, ossoliclubofcorbin.com, and select your candidate. If voting by mail, write your check to the Ossoli Foundation, indicate your candidate choice on the memo line, and mail to the Ossoli Foundation, PO Box 2544, Corbin, KY 40702. Fundraising will begin on April 9 and end at noon on Friday, April 30.
Weather permitting, on May 8, at a time to be announced, there will be a parade of the Queens and their courts through downtown Corbin.
2021 May Day tiny Queen candidates are:
Harper Davis is the 5 year old daughter of Chuck and Beth Davis. Harper likes swimming on the Piranha Swim Team, soccer, hiking with her family and reading. Lloyd Williams is her host business.
Sadie Coraline Lee is the 5 year old daughter of Joshua and Sara Lee. Sadie’s activities include her church, gymnastics, ballet, tap, soccer and tee ball. Her host business is Forcht Bank on Master Street.
Ryley Gene Miya Peterson, 5 years old, is the daughter of Dave and April Peterson. Ryley loves to: dance; do TikToks; play with her brothers and sisters and her 2 boxers; ride her bike and scooter; and, play outside. Hometown Bank on Falls Road is her host business.
Hadley Marie Tyree is the 5 year old daughter of Jeff and Heather Tyree. Hadley loves arts and crafts. She participates in gymnastics, ballet, tap, and soccer. Her host business is Cumberland Valley National Bank on Falls Road.
