In honor of Knox County Magistrate Stacey Roark, Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell swore in Roark’s wife, Tina, as the person to serve the rest of the late magistrate’s term Monday afternoon. Judge Mitchell said prior to Roark’s death last week, he had expressed that it was his wish that his wife fulfills the rest of his term, should he not be able to. Mitchell said that when Roark was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma in October, Tina stepped in and helped manage some of his magistrate work. He made the recommendation of Tina to Governor Andy Beshear, who is responsible for naming Roark’s replacement. Mitchell said he received official notice Monday that Tina Roark had been named her husband’s successor and will now serve the residents of Knox County’s second district for the rest of this year. | Photos contributed
Tina Roark sworn in to complete husband's term as District 2 magistrate
By Jarrod Mills
Staff Writer
