Dear Readers:
The Times-Tribune’s commitment to provide the Tri-County with access to our accurate and timely information on the coronavirus health emergency has been widely appreciated as a vital public service – and for that we are thankful.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue has added to what had already been an eroding economic condition and has caused us to restructure our resources so we can continue to fulfill our mission of covering the virus story as well as other important local news.
Effective next week, we will go from four-day delivery of the print newspaper to three days: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. This means the Thursday paper will replace the Wednesday and Friday papers.
As a newspaper subscriber, you will still have access to the complete local news, features and sports content on our website (www.thetimestribune.com) every day of the week. If you need assistance to activate your digital subscription, please call 606-528.2464.
The website includes a landing page at www.thetimestribune.com/news/coronavirus/ with the latest local, state and national reporting on the COVID-19 disease.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in many community newspapers publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy in the future.
Thank you for supporting our local journalism. It matters now more than ever. And please email me at mwalker@thetimestribune.com if you have questions regarding our restructuring.
Be well and be safe.
—General Manager Mark Walker
