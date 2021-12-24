We all have those special holiday traditions that we cherish, things that we do every year with our families and friends that really make the holiday season.
At the Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo office, we have lots of special memories and traditions that we partake in each year, for example sports reporter Les Dixon said he and his family enjoy looking at Christmas lights and watching their favorite Christmas movie.
“Ours are pretty simple,” he said. “My daughters and I always make a trip late at night to London to check out all the Christmas lights at random houses and downtown. We always make sure to sit down as a family and watch ‘A Christmas Story’ and for a good laugh, we watch Beavis & Butthead’s Christmas special where I got my 15 minutes of fame by having Santa Butthead make fun of my name.”
Much like Dixon, Jessie Eldridge in the advertising department also has a tradition of looking at Christmas lights and watching classic Christmas movies.
“We love to spend time with friends and family,” Eldridge said. “One of our favorite activities is going around to look at all the Christmas lights. We also like to put up our Christmas tree and watch Christmas classics such as 'A Year without a Santa Claus', 'Frosty the Snowman', and 'Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer'.”
Maggie Asher in the circulation department said she has fond memories as a child stringing popcorn with her family, something that she and her family still do to this day.
“I remember when I was young popping popcorn and stringing it around the tree,” she said. “We would make all kinds of different ornaments out of what ever we could find and even shaped Play-Doh then let it dry and made ornaments from them. Those were the best times of my life as a child.”
For reporter Jarrod Mills, he just enjoys spending time with his family for the holidays.
“Like most people, my favorite tradition is being able to get together with extended family members I don’t get to see very often,” he said. “I feel like the pandemic and lockdowns have opened a lot of people’s eyes to just how valuable the time we share together is. I also really look forward to the relief that comes the day after Christmas.”
Letisha Williams, office staff for Southeast Kentucky Publishing, said that, like many, her family’s traditions have changed as she and her family members have gotten older.
“Now that we are all grown up my mother makes a pancake breakfast and then the exchanging of presents,” she said. “When I was a kid my favorite part was getting up and waiting on the stairs until my Dad said, ‘OK’ and my sister and I would then run to the tree to see what Santa had brought. It made the excitement so much better. Afterward, my grandmother would have her homemade cinnamon rolls for us. Cinnamon rolls always make me think of Christmas no matter what time of year.”
Editor Erin Cox said she too has had a change in traditions, especially after moving from her home state to Kentucky.
“In the last few years since moving to Kentucky and getting married, my traditions have had to change greatly which has been hard for me because I don’t get to see my parents or sister on Christmas anymore,” she said. “However, one of my favorite traditions growing up was decorating Christmas cookies with my mom and sister. That is one tradition that I’ve now started with my stepson Caison and hold dear to my heart. I have him help make the cookies and icing and we turn on Christmas music to listen to as we decorate. This year he ate a bite out of every cookie he decorated despite me telling him each time that these cookies were going to others as well (don’t worry I only shared the ones I made). And of course we set a plate of cookies out for Santa and carrots for the reindeer on Christmas Eve, another tradition I did at home growing up.”
As for this reporter, my family still tries to keep our traditions live, we’ve just adjusted them as the years have went on to make sense for our growing family. One thing that my family has always done each year is open our “Christmas tradition” on Christmas Eve, which is new pajamas. We wear those to bed on Christmas Eve and wake up and open our gifts in our matching pajamas together as a family. Now that I have a family of my own, this is a tradition that we, as a family, have continued and something that we plan to do for years to come.
