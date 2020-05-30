TRI-COUNTY — If there is one thing everyone can agree on, it’s that it seems that none of us can agree on whether or not one should wear a mask out in public.
The Times-Tribune recently posted a poll on our website where we asked the public to share whether they wore a mask or not. We also invited the community to share any thoughts they had towards masks in the comments of our post.
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday evening, the poll on thetimestribune.com had received 421 interactions. Of those 421, 119 voted “yes.” 156 people who responded to the poll voted “no.” 120 respondents said that they had been wearing a mask and planned on continuing to do so. 17 people said they hadn’t decided yet and nine individuals voted “other.”
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, 297 comments had been left in response to the Times-Tribune’s Facebook post asking for opinions. Of those 297 comments, 98 individuals left a definitive answer on whether or not they wear a mask when going out in public.
Forty-eight commenters responded yes in some fashion, while 39 responded that they didn’t wear one at all. Three individuals commented that they couldn’t wear a mask due to health issues or other reasons. One person said they used to wear a mask, but had stopped. Four commenters said it depended on where they were, and three said they only wear a mask when it is necessary, such as work or when businesses have a mask policy for their customers.
Because of state regulations, businesses in certain industries are required to enforce masks be worn inside their establishments. Places like nail salons, hair salons, etc. are required to have a mask policy.
“Governor Andy Beshear required, well the state board of Kentucky, required us to have masks for all the salons and businesses as a safety precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said a Corbin salon owner who wished to remain anonymous.
“Of course there’s going to be conspiracy theorists, people that don’t want to follow guidelines, but as business owners, we should take every precaution we can,” the owner continued. “We should help each other out. This is how we’re helping each other out by taking precautions and looking out for ourselves and our customers. That’s why we decided to follow guidelines because I think it’s very important to follow guidelines to help prevent this from spreading any further.”
Just because a business says it has a mask policy, doesn’t mean its staff will always enforce it.
“Started to walk out of a store that said it was required,” commented Crystal Stewart of Corbin on the Times-Tribune Facebook page. “When the cashier saw I was leaving, she said it wasn’t a big deal and I continued shopping.”
Crystal Alsip Neuman commented that she doesn’t wear a mask either.
“If it's required, I can shop elsewhere,” she wrote. “It doesn't protect you, so what's the point?”
Jeri Pinson with You, Me, Coffee, and Tea says that customers who stop by to pick up coffee are rarely wearing masks.
“Honestly, I probably see about four people out of like 35 wear masks,” she said.
Pinson said she believes people aren’t wearing masks into the coffee shop because they are only there for such a short amount of time, as You, Me, Coffee, and Tea is only offering to-go orders, and curbside assistance. The shop is also currently working on outside seating.
“A couple people have made comments that, ‘well, we’re just in here real quick and then we leave.’ Because it might take like maybe two minutes to get your drink at the most,” she explained.
Carrie Davis of Corbin commented that she wears a mask out in public to help protect others around her who may have a compromised immune system.
“I am healthy,” Davis commented. “However, I may become an asymptomatic carrier, that could unknowingly infect others. I’m an RN in an Emergency Department, I wear a mask 12 hours a day. Wearing a mask 20-30 minutes in the grocery store doesn’t seem like much of a sacrifice to potentially prevent the harm of others in my community.”
Sheila Tye echoed Davis’ comment, saying she wore one with the safety of others in mind.
“Absolutely,” Tye wrote. “We are told to love one another, and I consider doing what I can to protect others a part of that. It certainly doesn't hurt me and, I feel, is the responsible thing to do.”
Some, like Jessica Conley, commented that because of the ever-changing recommendations coming from health officials, they would rather use social distancing to help prevent the spread over wearing a mask.
“I’m not sick. If I was sick, I'd stay home,” Conley explained in her comment. “This is the same for anything contagious i.e. the flu. I don't go around immunocompromised people. I stay far enough away that a mask wouldn't matter. I don't see the point. You can't hide from a virus. You can't hide from the flu. You can't hide from the stomach virus.”
Louise Overton Rose commented that she has to wear a mask 9-10 hours a day working as server.
“I’m in contact with a lot of people,” Rose explained. “But to my surprise, out of a [nine]-hour shift in the dining room I will only have about 2% of customers that come in wearing a mask. I personally think it should be our choice. If people are going out to eat in restaurants and they don’t feel the need to wear one, why should employers mandate us to wear one,” she questioned. “Unless you have a job that requires a lot of physical activity, and creates sweat, then you do not realize the struggle of breathing with one on for a [nine]-hour shift.”
“It is really hard to wear one when you have asthma,” commented Brenda Lee. “It makes it hard to breathe. Please don’t get me wrong, I want everyone to be safe but it’s so hard.”
Brooke Whitley Helton said she used to wear a mask in public, but had to stop.
“I have been up to this point wearing them into stores and the common areas at work,” wrote Helton. “But came home tonight and my face had a major allergic reaction to the fabric in the one I have been wearing bumps, red, and burning. So going forward gonna be a no here.”
Dawson Conrad works at Corbin’s Magic Vapor Shop. Like Pinson, he says it’s hit or miss on if a customer will be wearing a mask when they enter the shop, saying around 30% of customers who visit his shop wear a mask.
“We’ll have some older people come in here, around their 70s, wearing masks and complain about young people not wanting to wear masks,” Conrad said. “Then someone else who’s like 70 or 80 will come in right after them not wearing anything.”
“It’s just such a mixed barrel of emotions about it,” he continued. “Everyone has an opinion on it though.”
