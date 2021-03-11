Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bruce Carpenter accepts a check for $2,400 from Times-Tribune advertising representative and Chamber Board of Directors member Lisa Harrison and Times-Tribune advertising representative Jessie Eldridge. The money is a portion of the revenue from the annual Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce magazine produced by The Times-Tribune. The check presentation was made during Tuesday's Chamber luncheon at the Corbin Center. | Photo by Erin Cox
Times-Tribune presents check to Chamber of Commerce
