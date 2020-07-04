Dear Readers:
The Times-Tribune has made it our mission to provide the Tri-County with accurate and timely information throughout the coronavirus pandemic and as businesses have begun to reopen.
However, the current economic condition along with local business support of the newspaper not recovering quickly has caused us to restructure our resources so that we can remain committed to providing the Tri-County with the most up-to-date news.
Effective next week, The Times-Tribune office will be relocated to 115 CVB Drive in London which is the home to our printing facility, Southeast Kentucky Publishing. The new office will also be the new location of our sister newspaper The Sentinel-Echo. Bringing all of our resources together in one location will allow us to be more effective in producing and gathering our news stories as we will have a wealth of knowledge and experience working together to deliver you the news.
We will still have reporters at events, meetings and games all throughout the Tri-County. Three reporters will often work remotely so that they can get to the stories in Corbin, Williamsburg and Knox County quickly.
Those wanting to contact us can do so by visiting us at the new office, calling the Times-Tribune at the same number 606-528-2464 or emailing us, which our respective emails are listed on page 4 of every newspaper.
In addition, the week of July 13, The Times-Tribune will go from a three-day delivery of the print newspaper to two days: Tuesday and Thursday.
As a newspaper subscriber, you will still have access to the complete local news, features and sports content on our website (www.thetimestribune.com) every day of the week. If you need assistance to activate your digital subscription, please call 606-528-2464.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in many community newspapers publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy in the future.
Thank you for supporting our local journalism. It matters now more than ever. And please email me at mwalker@thetimestribune.com if you have questions regarding our restructuring.
Be well and be safe.
—General Manager Mark Walker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.