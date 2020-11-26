After a successful Halloween candy tournament, The Times-Tribune has decided to continue the holiday fun with the Times-Tribune's Christmas Movie Tournament. This time The Times-Tribune is giving voters a chance to fill out their own Christmas movie bracket with a chance to win the movie voted on as the top movie.
Readers who would like to participate in the challenge can grab a copy of the Thursday, Nov. 26th or Tuesday, Dec. 1st edition of the Times-Tribune and fill out the bracket inside the paper with who they think will advance and win the top movie. Those filling out the bracket must return it to The Times-Tribune at 115 CVB Drive, London, or send us a picture of it filled out to newsroom@thetimestribune.com by noon on Thursday, Dec. 3 to be entered into the contest to win the movie.
If mailed in, it must be postmarked by Dec. 2.
On your bracket, be sure to include a phone number or other contact information so that we can contact you if you win.
Readers and social media followers can vote in the tournament on our Facebook page, Times-Tribune Newspaper.
Voting begins with 64 Christmas movies facing off. The first eight matches in the Griswold Region will be posted on our Facebook page the evening of Thursday, Dec. 3. Voting will continue with the eight matches in the Rudolph Region on Dec. 4, the McCallister Region on Dec. 5, and the Ralphie Region on Dec. 6. Voting for Round 1 will end at noon Dec. 7.
Round 2 voting will begin on Dec. 8 with the four matches in the Griswold Region, on Dec. 9 the Rudolph Region, on Dec. 10 the McCallister Region, and on Dec. 11 the Ralphie Region. Voting will end Dec. 12 at noon.
Round 3 voting will begin Dec. 12 evening on Facebook with the two matches from the Griswold Region and the two matches from the Rudolph Region. Dec. 13 will be voting on the two matches for the McCallister Region and the two matches from the Ralphie Region. Voting will end at noon Dec. 14.
Voting for Round 4 will begin on Dec. 15 with the matches from the Griswold and Rudolph Regions. On Dec. 16 the matches from McCallister and Ralphie regions will be posted.
Voting will begin on Dec. 19 for the first Final Four match and the second will be on Dec. 20. Voting will end at noon Dec. 21.
The final match will be posted on Facebook on Dec. 22 and voting will end at noon Dec. 23.
The winner will be announced in the Dec. 24 edition and online.
We will use the scoring system of each correct pick in the first round will get 1 point, in round two 2 points for each correct pick will be given, round three will be 3 points, round four will be 4 points, round five will be 6 points and round six will be 10 points. If there is a tie, we will randomly select the winner from those in the tie.
We hope that you take part in the bracket challenge and remember to go online to vote!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.