Three welding students earn honors at competition

KNOX COUNTY — Sparks were flying at Clay County Area Technology Center recently as students from across the region competed in the SkillsUSA welding competition.
Knox County's Career and Technical Center students proved themselves to shine bright as Michael Day, a CTC student from Lynn Camp High School, took home first place honors in the Welding 1 event. This event is for first-year welding students. Along with the first place medal, he was also won a new welding helmet and a $1,500 scholarship to the Kentucky Welding Institute.
Lance Smith, a CTC student from Knox Central High School, earned second place in the Welding 1 event. He received his second place medal, a new welding jacket, and a $1,500 scholarship to the Kentucky Welding Institute.
Devan King, a CTC student from Knox Central High School, earned second place in the Welding 2 event. This event is for advanced welding students. He earned a new welding helmet and a $2,500 scholarship to the Kentucky Welding Institute.
These three students have earned their way to the Kentucky SkillsUSA State Competition which will be held in Louisville on April 13-16th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.